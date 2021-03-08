Vaccinations available for OSDH Phase 3 recipients starting Tuesday, college residents included

You are the owner of this article.
Nurses administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Embassy Suites Conference Center. 

 Jonathan Kyncl, news reporter

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced vaccinations will be available to Oklahomans eligible for Phase 3 of the state vaccine distribution plan at a Monday press conference.

According to OSDH Commissioner of Health Keith Reed, individuals who are eligible for Phase 3 vaccination will be notified through the vaccine portal early tomorrow morning.

"This is the best way we have to stop COVID-19 in individual communities in the state," Reed said.

According to the the OSDH vaccination plan, Phase 3 includes "teachers, staff and residents" in educational settings not included in Phase 2's K-12 population, like college campuses.

Blake Douglas joined the OU Daily news desk in October 2018, and is currently the news managing editor. Previously, Blake has served as an intern reporter, senior news reporter and summer news editor.

