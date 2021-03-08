Vaccinations available for OSDH Phase 3 recipients starting Tuesday, college residents included

The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced vaccinations will be available to Oklahomans eligible for Phase 3 of the state vaccine distribution plan at a Monday press conference.
According to OSDH Commissioner of Health Keith Reed, individuals who are eligible for Phase 3 vaccination will be notified through the vaccine portal early tomorrow morning.
"This is the best way we have to stop COVID-19 in individual communities in the state," Reed said.
According to the the OSDH vaccination plan, Phase 3 includes "teachers, staff and residents" in educational settings not included in Phase 2's K-12 population, like college campuses.
