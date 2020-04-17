US amid coronavirus: Vaping may increase young people's risk for developing severe COVID-19 cases

Information has been widely circulated that people most susceptible to severe effects from COVID-19 are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, which some doctors say could include having a history of vaping.
Some doctors say people with a history of vaping may be more susceptible, and many young people might have such a history due to the recent popularity of vaping among their age demographic. Though many doctors are waiting for more testing some say there is reason for concern.
“Vaping can induce inflammation, and inflammation is one of the main ways COVID harms the lung,” said Dr. Ruben Baler, health science administrator at the National Institute for Drug Abuse. “The inflammatory response to vaping can increase one of the most dangerous causes of COVID-19.”
Dr. Barry Gray, medical ICU director for the OU Medical center hospital, said he is concerned about the possibility vapers are more at risk for infection, but more studies must be conducted to fully understand the extent of the effects of vaping and how it could relate to COVID-19.
“We have no facts to prove risks,” Gray said. “There need to be more studies.”
Advertising sophomore Seth Cook has a history of vaping and decided to quit at the end of March. He said he is concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic because the habit may have had a negative impact on his lungs.
“I think by choosing to do it, (vaping) increases your risk of running into more respiratory issues down the road,” Cook said.
Baler said there is a small case study in China that showed the respiratory issues that are possible when combining a history of vaping and COVID-19, specifically that it makes users more susceptible to the virus.
“The impact on the lungs is consistent with that of a ‘double whammy’: the fact that these lungs were damaged to begin with and the systems are accelerated with COVID-19,” Baler said.
Baler said he believes this effect from vaping is reason for concern as young people infected with COVID-19 may develop a more serious case if they have a history of vaping. A study conducted by the Journal of Clinical Investigation reinforced his concerns, Baler said.
This study was conducted by putting mice in controlled locations and exposing them to e-cigarette fumes. The research article from the study said their findings showed a delayed immune system response to the flu in the mice exposed to the fumes, which lead to an increased mortality rate.
“The mice that were exposed to placebo for four months had a 25% rate of mortality,” Baler said. “The ones exposed to the vehicles of e-cigarettes went up to 75% mortality.”
Baler said the effects of vaping can lead to a higher risk of severe symptoms with COVID-19, citing a study done by the Center for Disease Control on the age range of those in intensive care due to COVID-19.
“The numbers that are worrying is that 34% in intensive care were in the age range of 44-60, 12% were between 20-44,” Baler said. “I would very much hypothesize that within this population of young people potentially at risk for serious coronavirus consequences, many have underlying conditions in the form of any smoking, in particular now vaping because they have extremely high levels of toxic chemicals that put the lung at risk.”
The 2018 National Health Interview survey concluded that 7.6% of 18-24 year olds are using e-cigarettes, and that those in the 25-44 age range and the 45-66 age range have an e-cigarette usage rate of 4.2% and 2.1% respectively.
Baler said people currently vaping should do what they can to stop, and Cook encouraged people who vape to consider the respiratory challenges COVID-19 causes when they think about their habits moving forward.
“A good time to quit is now,” Cook said. “To anyone out there who is thinking about it, go for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.