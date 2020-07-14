U.S. government rescinds rule barring international students from staying in U.S. while attending all-online classes

The Harvard Crimson announced Tuesday afternoon that the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have agreed to rescind a policy barring international students from staying in the U.S. and taking online-only classes.
OU David L. Boren College of International Studies Dean Scott Fritzen — who also serves as the chair of a task force created to respond to the ICE decision — announced OU's involvement in an amicus brief in support of international students last week. He gave the following statement in an email to The Daily:
"Of course, having joined other universities in submitting an amicus brief in support of the legal complaint, we couldn’t be happier to hear that the administration has chosen to rescind the directive entirely. We should also recognize that it has also already caused significant damage, notably to international students, many of whom have been unnecessarily placed in a state of high anxiety, or even panic, for the last week. This will go down as one of the most short-lived and misguided directives – wrong on both substance and process – affecting higher education in living memory.”
Other OU community members reacted to the decision with excitement and relief.
HOORAY!! WTOP is reporting that the #StudentBan has been rescinded!— Dr. Amy McGovern (@profamymcgovern) July 14, 2020
this is GOOD NEWS.now at least my school cannot try to guilt faculty into teaching online for the sake of international students.faculty who want to teach online and students who want to attend online need to be able to make that choice.OU petition: https://t.co/0CBsoePxVF https://t.co/7CWVszZwYH— Laura Gibbs (@OnlineCrsLady) July 14, 2020
I'm SO glad about this! International students have enough things to be worried about right now. They don't need the fear of having to suddenly move. https://t.co/NTjqfD0F2S— Hayley Grigg (@HayleyRGrigg) July 14, 2020
Some community members expressed joy but added more work needs to be done to support international and undocumented students.
International students will still need our support, and we need to fight to make sure DHS/ICE don't pull any more funny business. We also need to build a better, healthier culture in higher ed that welcomes international students instead of isolating and alienating them.— Sean Ernst ❌ END THE #STUDENTBAN ❌ (@Sean_Ernst_Wx) July 14, 2020
Now we just need ICE to rescind itself https://t.co/asb2Xq0wIn— Jeff 🥌🏳️🌈 (@Nobody1300) July 14, 2020
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said the following in a statement emailed to The Daily:
Having signed onto the amicus brief submitted to the court that led to this reversal, the University is immensely pleased the guideline has been rescinded. The work of the International Student Response Task Force continues as we seek to support our international students, reaffirming our commitment to them and our recognition of their invaluable contributions to our community.
Keith added that the International Student Response Task Force will continue its work. She cited the group's charges from Interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine, including a focus on monitoring and recommending university responses to issues that affect the international community, and engaging in regular dialogue with international students and other community members.
