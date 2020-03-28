Two more Cleveland County coronavirus deaths announced; 377 cases confirmed across Oklahoma

Reported cases of COVID-19 rose statewide to 377 on Saturday, with seven additional cases in Cleveland County and two additional deaths in the county.
The statewide number increased from 322 on Friday to 377 on Saturday, and the Cleveland County number increased from 39 to 46, according to data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A male and a female, both over the age of 65, died of COVID-19 in Cleveland County, and there are now 15 total deaths in the state.
New counties with cases include Le Flore and Nowata counties, which will now be required to comply with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order to close all non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
As of March 27, new regional drive-thru testing sites are open in four cities in Oklahoma as a result of a cross-county, city and state health system partnership, according to a press release from the OSDH, with two more sites being open by next week in Western Oklahoma. Information about those locations can be found online.
According to the release, the state launched a website Friday to coordinate corporate PPE donations across the state to get critical protective equipment to health care professionals who are on the front lines of delivering COVID-19 care, which can be found online.
In a press conference Friday, Stitt announced additional testing capabilities for the state would be operational soon after the state received 10,000 COVID-19 test kits.
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
OSDH encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
