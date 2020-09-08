You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Twenty-three positive cases from Sept. 4 reported on university COVID-19 dashboard

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Mask w/ black background (copy)
Image by Megan Foisy

OU reported 23 positive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 4, according to a Monday morning update of the university’s dashboard.

According to the dashboard, the 23 positive cases were results of 125 tests, meaning 18.4 percent of the test results were positive on Sept. 4. 

Sept. 2 holds the record for most cases in a day, with over 30 percent positive results and 61 new cases on that day alone. The cases have gone down each day since, with Sept. 3 having 25 positive cases and an almost 20 percent positive test rate.

Cleveland County reported 226 positive tests Sept. 5, and Norman reported 196 positive tests — both record one-day highs since the start of the pandemic.

As of Sept. 6, 353 people are either in self-isolation or quarantine, with 336 of them students, according to the dashboard. Out of the 353, 159 are quarantined due to a positive test, with the rest quarantining or self-isolating due to symptoms or exposure.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments