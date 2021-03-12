'To think about better days ahead': City of Norman to open COVID-19 memorial wall, honor 144 Normanites lost

Mayor Breea Clark will open a COVID-19 memorial wall at Reaves Park at 11 a.m. March 13, marking the one-year anniversary of the mayor’s emergency declaration surrounding COVID-19.
The ceremony will honor the 144 lives lost in Norman due to COVID-19, according to a press release.
The city is encouraging people to leave items on the memorial to honor those who have died and use the space as a “collective place to mourn and remember friends,” according to the release. Items left at the wall will remain there until July 31.
“As a community, we have suffered indescribable amounts of pain and loss. Some have said goodbye to loved ones, others to businesses, jobs, and other opportunities,” Clark said in the release. “Universally, we have all lost time, time with family and friends, but also time to live life to the fullest. This memorial was created to provide our community a physical place to mourn, pray, or even just reflect on this past year, but also to think about better days ahead.”
The opening ceremony will be held at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave. Residents are encouraged to come and stay socially distanced with masks on or attend virtually on the city’s YouTube.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.