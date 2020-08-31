'There isn't enough transparency:' OU Law students critique administrative response to 'mass exposure'

An OU Law student posted a Twitter thread Sunday evening criticizing the OU College of Law leadership for not informing students of a 'mass exposure' event in the college.
Ben Anderson, a second-year law student, tweeted several screenshots Sunday evening which show an email from Brent Dishman, the OU College of Law's assistant dean of student affairs.
1/OU law students tonight learned of a potential super spreader event in our 1L class from a party on Saturday night. Not from our admin, who is well aware of the situation but from our own concerns and investigation. @UofOklahomaLaw @GoddardHealthOU why not let all of us know? pic.twitter.com/zliMRWy1TB— Ben Anderson (@bandrsn) August 31, 2020
The email was sent only to first-year law students, Anderson said, and stated the administration was aware of what Dishman referred to as a "COVID-19 mass exposure event."
In the screenshots, one student admitted to attending the gathering after displaying symptoms earlier in the week and testing positive for COVID-19 after the gathering. The student says they have not been to the college since testing positive.
"The lack of communication about possible positives in our incredibly small part of campus is deeply disturbing," Anderson wrote in a tweet. "We deserve to know when things like this happen. People are scared, people are at risk, families are at risk. We are not asking that you identify students, just cases."
In the email, Dishman encourages students involved with the event to "re-accomplish" the university's COVID-19 screening tool. Anderson said until early Monday morning, students outside of the first-year class were not informed of the event by administrators. An email alert has since been sent to all OU law students.
Since his tweets, Anderson said he has been contacted by college administrators and will have a meeting this afternoon.
"We all knew we'd be taking a little heat from this," Anderson said. "Pointing out administrative failures as you see them doesn't necessarily make people happy."
Anderson said he felt the need to post the information on social media after concerned OU law students became frustrated with the college's lack of communication.
"We were getting to the point where we felt as a group, me included, that there just wasn't enough transparency," Anderson said. "There isn't enough transparency. We don't agree with the policies the university has put forth, we don't agree that anyone who doesn't want to be on campus should be forced to."
Anderson said while he and other law students recognize the university's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, he feels it "just isn't enough."
In an email sent at 10 a.m. Monday morning, Dishman informed The Daily the OU College of Law is preparing an official comment.
