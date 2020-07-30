You are the owner of this article.
The Mont announces temporary closure due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

The Mont

The awning to The Mont restaurant.

 Emma Hyde/The Daily

The Mont announced Wednesday it is temporarily closed this week for cleaning and testing staff after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, the server who tested positive worked on the patio Friday night and Sunday night. The server was wearing a mask.

The announcement comes as Cleveland County experiences a record-high seven-day-average of 105.67 cases per day. This week, four people in Norman have died from COVID-19.

The Mont said in the post it has already professionally disinfected the restaurant, and no other employees have tested positive.

“We hope to reopen soon, and we will only do so when we feel it is safe for our staff and customers,” the post read. “Thanks for your understanding during this trying time.”

