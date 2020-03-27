Stitt announces 10,000 new tests delivered for state, expanded testing during press conference

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced expanded COVID-19 testing capabilities within Oklahoma, including mobile testing in rural areas, in a Facebook Live press conference Friday afternoon.
Stitt said Oklahoma State University received 10,000 coronavirus test kits yesterday, explaining that now state officials have the ability to test 10,000 people within Oklahoma.
There are three different test labs in the state, Stitt said, the Oklahoma State Department of Health, and OSU and OU labs. He also said that experts at state research universities and state epidemiologists are working together to create models of coronavirus-related hospital needs.
State secretary of Science and Innovation Kayse Shrum said state labs are intended to test hospitalized patients, vulnerable populations and health care workers. She said as the outbreak progresses, state officials will continue to expand testing to other populations.
“Outbreaks in other states have progressed quicker, which is part of why testing expansion and the opening of mobile testing locations has taken so long,” Shrum said.
Shrum said Oklahoma has had to wait for test kits through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but state officials have been able to get test kits more quickly from companies.
“I’m very proud of our team and stand behind the work that they did in getting the testing capabilities up and running,” Shrum said.
To test more Oklahomans throughout the state, Stitt said mobile testing sites are being expanded to more rural areas to accommodate increased testing needs.
State Secretary of Health and Human Services Jerome Loughridge said there’s currently a mobile testing location being run by the Oklahoma City County Health Department in Oklahoma County, which currently has the most confirmed coronavirus cases. A mobile testing location is also being manned by the Tulsa City County Health Department designed in Tulsa County.
Loughridge said at the beginning of this week, state officials opened two more satellite testing locations — one in Kay County and one in Pittsburg County. He said these locations were created to help officials track transmission rates outside Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, and to help them gain experience with mobile testing locations.
“By doing this in Kay County and in Pittsburg County, we’ve now developed a model that can swiftly be spun up and moved to other locations,” Loughridge said.
Loughridge said within the next four days, those mobile testing locations will be moved — one to northwestern Oklahoma, and one to southwestern Oklahoma. He said state officials want to make sure testing center employees are ready for high levels of demand, but more specific locations of the centers will be released within the next 24 hours.
Stitt said Oklahomans should be abiding by his “Safer at Home” policy for vulnerable populations, which was introduced Tuesday and will be in place until April 30.
“We’re going to get through this, but for the time being, we have to keep our social distancing,” Stitt said. “We’ve got to follow all the recommendations, and it’s my goal to get Oklahoma back to a regular life as soon as possible. If we all pull together in this time, we can prevent the prolonged pain to our state, both from the virus, and from the economic stranglehold that’s happening through this.”
Shrum said state officials are “very pleased” with the progress made by receiving the test kits yesterday.
“Expanding our testing capabilities (is) vitally important and foundational to our success in managing this crisis, and (we saw) that occur yesterday as a part of our moving forward strategy,” Shrum said.
She said collaboration between OSDH, OU and OSU has also been important in the state’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
“They are working together all as one state department of health laboratory and meeting daily to work through … how to operationalize and better turn around lab times (and) get tests out to Oklahomans more quickly,” Shrum said.
The main priority for Oklahomans should be stopping the spread of the coronavirus, Shrum said, so following the CDC guidelines is crucial.
The OSDH encourages Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face and reduce social contact. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
