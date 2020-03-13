State of emergency declared for city of Norman due to coronavirus

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

Norman Mayor Breea Clark has declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across the country. 

The announcement, reported by The Norman Transcript, comes after OU announced it would move classes online for a period after spring break and a variety of entertainment and sporting events in the state have been cancelled. 

"Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for the City of Norman Friday afternoon as the city prepares for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

Clark's proclamation cites Centers for Disease Control data which states there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases in 46 states with 41 deaths and the transmission is largely due to community transmission rather than travel-related exposure. The World Health Organization, the proclamation states, declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11." 

To read the full story from the Norman Transcript, click here

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments