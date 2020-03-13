State of emergency declared for city of Norman due to coronavirus

Norman Mayor Breea Clark has declared a state of emergency for the city due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus across the country.
The announcement, reported by The Norman Transcript, comes after OU announced it would move classes online for a period after spring break and a variety of entertainment and sporting events in the state have been cancelled.
"Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for the City of Norman Friday afternoon as the city prepares for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Clark's proclamation cites Centers for Disease Control data which states there are more than 1,600 confirmed cases in 46 states with 41 deaths and the transmission is largely due to community transmission rather than travel-related exposure. The World Health Organization, the proclamation states, declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11."
To read the full story from the Norman Transcript, click here.
