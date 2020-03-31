Six additional COVID-19 deaths reported statewide; Cleveland County cases at 65

An additional six deaths due to the coronavirus have been reported in Oklahoma, bringing the statewide death toll to 23.
Three of the deaths occurred in Oklahoma County, including a male over the age of 65, and a male and a female in the 50-64 age group, according to a press release from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The other three deaths were reported in Canadian, Muskogee and Wagoner counties — all men over the age of 65, according to the release.
Cleveland County confirmed COVID-19 cases are now at 65, up by five cases from Monday, according to the OSDH. No additional deaths were reported in the county, with the death toll remaining at six.
The number of cases statewide rose from 481 Monday to 565 Tuesday, according to the OSDH.
No new counties have reported cases of the coronavirus, keeping the total number of counties with cases at 47, according to the OSDH.
The counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases include Adair, Beckham, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cherokee, Choctaw, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Jackson, Kay, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Mayes, McClain, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Seminole, Sequoyah, Stephens, Texas, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties, according to the OSDH.
According to the release, by the end of the day Monday, the state was given over 60 percent of its personal protective equipment order — which includes gloves, gowns, face and eye protection, N95 and surgical masks — from the federal government’s Strategic National Stockpile. The state expects to have 100 percent of its equipment in the next few days.
Because of the shortage of medical supplies nationwide, the state is reserving the equipment for hospitals that have ICU beds and people under investigation for COVID-19 or patients with a positive test, according to the release.
“On Sunday, officials moved 700 cases of PPE to regional warehouses located on the front lines of resupplying medical system providers,” the release stated. “Due to a multi-million dollar order the state placed on the private market, officials anticipate larger shipments of PPE, to include additional N95 masks, in the next week.”
OU announced on March 18 that it would move classes online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and the campus was closed over spring break. The university has announced that two OU community members have tested positive for COVID-19. Across the Norman area, many events have been postponed or canceled.
On March 13, Norman Mayor Breea Clark declared a state of emergency for Norman. Bars and restaurants were required to close any seating areas for patrons on March 18, with the exception of takeout and delivery services.
On March 22, Clark increased coronavirus-related regulations, limiting gatherings to 10 people and closing additional businesses.
The OSDH urges Oklahomans to follow Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “Safer-at-Home” executive order which encourages those who are immunocompromised and over the age of 65 to stay home until April 30, according to the release. The order also calls for non-essential businesses in counties with confirmed COVID-19 cases to temporarily close until April 30.
OSDH also encourages all Oklahomans to stay home, wash hands frequently, avoid touching the face, reduce social contact and to isolate for 14 days if sick. If an individual begins experiencing COVID-19 symptoms — including fever, cough or shortness of breath — contact a medical professional or call the COVID-19 call center at 877-215-8336 or 211 for assistance.
