Sen. James Lankford answers Oklahomans' questions, talks COVID-19 relief bill in teleconference

For just over 60 minutes Tuesday afternoon, dozens of Oklahomans called into a teleconference with Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford to ask questions and voice concerns about the COVID-19 relief bill signed into law March 27.
Lankford began the call around 1:30 p.m., taking individual questions and briefing callers from just south of Oklahoma City all the way to the far northwest of the panhandle on what actions the state and federal governments are taking to continue combating the coronavirus.
Lankford shared the most recent state statistics on cases, noting that 565 have been confirmed. Lankford said 1,229 negative tests have also been conducted, and testing capabilities across the state have “continued to ramp up” thanks to executive orders from Gov. Kevin Stitt, which allowed OU and OSU labs to conduct COVID-19 testing.
“Some of this is just a feature of getting enough (tests) manufactured and produced to be able to get it around,” Lankford said. “There’s been a lot of frustration to say, ‘Why hasn’t there been more testing done faster?’ and (that’s because) incidentally, four months ago the word COVID-19 didn’t even exist, and it’s only been three weeks since the first person in Oklahoma was diagnosed.”
While the number of tests conducted in Oklahoma and nationally “continues to increase exponentially,” Lankford said, no specific numbers were provided during the call.
Lankford also highlighted the continued efforts from Stitt and local leaders to encourage Oklahomans to limit themselves to essential travel and shelter-in-place. On Monday, Stitt amended an executive order to require travelers from six states highly-impacted by the virus to self-quarantine upon entering Oklahoma. Norman, Oklahoma City and several other towns and cities have implemented their own measures to control community spread.
“The governor has been very clear that if you’re non-essential, you need to stay home,” Lankford said. “The best way to be able to control the virus is to control the movement of people who have the virus.”
On the federal level, research to understand the virus more thoroughly has increased in recent weeks, Lankford said, drawing on knowledge of previous coronavirus illnesses like SARS and MERS.
“We passed a bill a month ago in Congress that allocated $8 billion towards research and testing, and developing new testing systems,” Lankford said. “Many of the tests we’re seeing come online now are a direct result of that.”
Two potential vaccines have recently entered the human-trial phase of testing, Lankford said.
“It takes months and months and months to go through (human trials),” Lankford said, adding that human trial testing has three phases to ensure the vaccine is safe and effective. “You can’t short-circuit that because we’re looking for safety and for effectiveness of it. … What you can do is manufacturing of it at the same time to be able to speed a vaccine out.”
The bill that passed on March 27 has given greater freedom to allow the manufacturing of a vaccine before it has cleared testing entirely, but Lankford acknowledged the risk involved in potentially manufacturing a high quantity of a vaccine that seems promising initially but may be unable to use if the vaccine does not prove safe and effective later in the process.
In the absence of a vaccine, Lankford said “several treatment options” are being tested at the moment.
“We’re not as concerned about the flu each year because there is a vaccine (for) it, although the flu is deadly as well,” Lankford said. “Some new treatments are showing real effects … so there’s been a lot of additional dollars allocated towards research not only of a vaccine and testing, but also effective treatment.”
In the coming months a “simple blood test” will be made more widely available, Lankford said, which will be able to detect antibodies indicating the presence of COVID-19 in people who are otherwise showing no symptoms. This should help further control community spread.
Lankford also addressed what he said was one of the more common questions people had about the relief bill — the individual checks of up to $1,200 that citizens are eligible to receive if they make $75,000 or less.
Unlike unemployment and unemployment insurance, Lankford said, the checks are not taxable and will not need to be paid back at any time. Receiving the checks will be as simple as waiting for the IRS to distribute the money directly to bank accounts, Lankford said.
“The IRS already has a relationship with you if you’re a social security recipient or on social security-disability, or you direct deposit your checks into your account when you did a (tax) return in 2018 or 2019,” Lankford said. “The IRS already knows your bank account and who you are, so it will direct deposit those (relief) checks.”
If someone does not have that relationship, Lankford said, the IRS will have to physically mail checks after individuals fill out a verification form.
“If you want to expedite that process, you can go to IRS.gov,” Lankford said, “and that will be able to link you in with a way to say, ‘Here’s who I am, here’s my social security number so I can verify who I am.’”
Lankford added that married couples making less than $150,000 should expect to receive $2,400 dollars plus an additional $500 for each child. Households and individuals who make more than the threshold are still able to receive checks, Lankford said, but they will “taper off for every $100 you make” over the threshold.
Lankford provided further details on what the relief bill will do to provide a safety net for small businesses and their employees, including increasing the length and dollar amounts of unemployment insurance for businesses and non-profit who employ fewer than 500 people.
“The target was for small businesses to be able to keep their employees and keep their business,” Lankford said. “The leadership of those companies can go to any bank or credit union and say, ‘I want to sign up for the payroll protection program.’”
This program provides a grant to the company to be able to continue to pay for the salaries and benefits of employees, as well as the utilities and leasing of company spaces for “a little over two months,” Lankford said.
“If individuals have been laid off from their jobs,” Lankford said, “(the employer) will be able to hire them back.”
The only requirement for businesses to receive the grant is to maintain the same number of employees as when they first applied for it. The businesses will not be required to pay back the money.
“It’s basically a type of unemployment insurance,” Lankford said, “knowing that a lot of places like restaurants and coffee shops and retail places, their employees have all been sent home and they’re not eligible for unemployment insurance because they haven’t really been laid off, they just have no hours.”
Lankford also said the bill allows large businesses to acquire loans for a low interest rate “if they didn’t have enough cash saved up or didn’t have a good line of credit,” but added that “this is not a bailout for them,” as the businesses will be required to repay the loans.
Lankford began accepting questions from callers about 30 minutes into the call.
In response to a question from an ICU nurse from Norman — who said she has noticed a continued lack of masks, gowns, disinfectant wipes and other equipment — Lankford said the state and federal governments are marshalling as many resources as possible to move to address the shortages.
“There has been a dramatic shift in that in just the last 48 hours,” Lankford said. “Furniture and mattress companies have actually shifted over to help produce equipment like simple masks.”
Lankford added that Oklahoma has “received the full portion of (Oklahoma’s) national stockpile” of personal protective equipment, but did not provide specific numbers on the amount equipment received.
One caller asked how those who are self-employed can fill out the online employment claim to be eligible for benefits provided to those who have no hours. Some self-employers, the caller said, lack verification the forms currently require.
The forms are being updated to account for self-employed individuals, Lankford said, but the process is still ongoing.
“Right now, as hard as it sounds, you have to hold tight because we’re trying to get all those forms up to speed,” Lankford said. “They were just signed into law last Friday, I talked to some of the folks in the treasury and the White House this past weekend, all those agencies are working as fast as they can … their target is to get everything up as much as they can by Friday.”
Lankford said he encourages people in situations where they are currently unable to apply for those benefits to call credit card companies, utility companies, banks and other organizations they may owe payments to see if they are offering grace periods for payments that may be due on April 1.
“When I spoke and asked, ‘What are the programs available?’ almost all of them have a program like that available but many of them are not advertising it,” Lankford said. “Saying, ‘I’ve always paid my bill in the past, I need to be able to skip a month or two,’ most companies will do that if you call and ask.”
Those waiting to become eligible will not have an additional wait period after filing for the benefits, Lankford added, with the relief benefits beginning “immediately” after someone is confirmed as eligible.
“No one has time to delay, because many people have already had two or three weeks off without a check,” Lankford said.
Another caller voiced concerns about potentially non-pandemic-related measures in the relief bill that was passed — specifically proposed changes to voter ID laws and to require same-day voter registration for upcoming elections — which Lankford confirmed were not included in the version of the bill that was passed on March 27.
Lankford also said he voted against the previous version of the bill partly due to the inclusion of measures like voting changes, a $15 minimum wage and several Green New Deal provisions.
“On the Senate side, we emphasized, ‘Let’s not add things that are not related to COVID-19,’” Lankford said. “The House wanted a mandatory change in same-day voting, they wanted to be able to change the voter ID laws … we pushed back and said ‘That is not related.’ All those things are things we can debate another time.”
Lankford added that he has vocally opposed the wishes of some legislators to begin immediately working on another large stimulus bill.
“We just did a $2 trillion bill … that is an enormous support package to go out,” Lankford said. “I’d rather not jump in right now and say ‘Okay that was fun, let’s do it again and let’s do it even bigger,’ I’d like to be able to focus just on the critical issues we’ve got to be able to deal with right now.”
The final question from a caller asked what Oklahomans can do to stay productive, help others and fight mental illness while they remain at home under self-quarantine.
Lankford notes several resources that exist, including the Be a Neighbor website, which helps connect those in need or looking to volunteer with organizations that can either provide help or an opportunity to volunteer in their desired field. While the site has existed since before the pandemic reached Oklahoma, Lankford said, it has become a useful way to help contribute to combating the virus.
Churches across the state are also good places to look to help for philanthropy initiatives, Lankford said.
“I don’t know of a church in Oklahoma that’s not activating to be able to help people in their area,” Lankford said. “Whether you’re a member of the church or not, just about all of them are helping folks and saying, ‘OK, if you need something we’re going to try and figure out a way to help people.’”
Finding time to call family members and friends over the phone to touch base and make sure they are doing well, Lankford said, is another simple way to look after one’s mental health as the pandemic continues.
“Those of us in Oklahoma know what a storm looks like, we know how to help each other after a storm,” Lankford said. “This is a very different kind of storm, and we’re all still learning how to be able to help each other through this kind of storm.”
