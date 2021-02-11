You are the owner of this article.
Select Oklahoma Walmart, Sam's Club locations to offer COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart vaccine

A woman receives a vaccine at Walmart. 

 Photo provided

Some Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Oklahoma will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines Friday through the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. 

According to a Walmart press release, Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states will receive federal vaccine allocations this week, focusing on locations “in underserved communities with limited access to health care.” The stores will also administer vaccines under the state allocations in 11 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. 

According to the release, vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocations, as well as state and local guidelines. While the number of vaccines is limited, it will increase each week, according to rollout plans. 

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Lance Frye announced Thursday Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine eligibility will expand to include teachers and staff in PreK-12 schools and education settings, as well as adults under 65 with comorbidities. These groups will be eligible for vaccination Feb. 22. 

 Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly on the Walmart and Sam’s Club websites once appointments are available, the release read. A membership isn’t required to get vaccinated at Sam’s Club. 

Individuals will receive a digital reminder from the website when a second dose is available, according to the release.  

The company chose participating locations through working with the CDC and states, considering population density, customer demographics, infection rates and the availability of local health care resources, according to the release. 

“Ninety percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart. We’re at the heart of many rural and underserved communities, and we are committed to providing access to vaccines as groups become eligible,” Executive Vice President of Health and Wellness Dr. Cheryl Pegus said in the release. “Vaccinations to achieve widespread immunity are important for re-opening across the country. We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to reach that goal.”

 A full list of participating locations in Oklahoma can be found here

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

