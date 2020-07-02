You are the owner of this article.
Sam Noble Museum hosts virtual Summer Explorers camp for kids to learn from home

Sam Noble Museum

The Sam Noble Museum of Natural History.

 via Wikimedia Commons

Children are experiencing discovery-based programs through the Sam Noble Museum online summer camp.

According to the press release, the Sam Noble Museum is offering a virtual Summer Explorers camp for children interested in exploring nature. Due to COVID-19, the camp has been available on the museum’s new virtual education platform Sam Noble Home since June 24th. 

Jes Cole, head of education at the Sam Noble Museum, said this is a new approach because all children’s activities are designed to be done at home. 

“Following the success of Sam Noble Home, we decided to create a digital way for our campers to explore the natural world,” Cole said in the release. “We’ve adapted some of the activities that would have been featured in this year’s camps by making them easy to do at home with just a few supplies.”

The camp features dozens of discovery-based programs on topics such as insects, paleontology and decomposition. 

“Each week features five themed activities that can be completed all together or done once per day,” the release said. “The activities include experiments, outdoor quests and videos so that participants can engage with museum educators and scientists.”

Brittany Belli, marketing and public relations officer at the Sam Noble Museum, said in an email with the Daily the virtual Summer Explorers camp is possible “from the safety and comfort of (participants’) own homes” with basic household items such as markers, paper, tape, salt and water.

Although the camp format is different this year, Cole hopes it is a unique learning opportunity for children.

“Even though the camps are online this year, all of our science learning experiences are hands-on, discovery-based and encourage exploring the natural world with critical thinking, creativity and imagination,” Cole said in the release. 

According to the email, the virtual camp will last through July and is designed for children ages 5 to 11 and their families. Activities and more information can be found on the museum's website.

