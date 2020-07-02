You are the owner of this article.
Rice University Baker Institute fellow to speak in upcoming OU Energy Institute webcast

Michelle Foss
Image provided by the Michael F. Price College of Business

A Baker Institute fellow will speak at the July 8 OU Energy Institute webcast.

The topic of the webcast will be “threats and opportunities in the energy industry” and will feature Michelle Michot Foss, a Baker Institute fellow at Rice University, according to a Tuesday press release.

“The advent of COVID-19 has accelerated the fundamental changes already taking place in the industry after the third price crash in a little over a decade,” said Dipankar Ghosh, the ConocoPhillips Chair in Energy Accounting at the Price College of Business, in the release. “As the industry navigates this new normal, what can we learn from established and thoughtful leaders in the energy industry? The Energy Institute’s bimonthly webcasts will bring together industry leaders to discuss today’s key issues and insights.”  

The entire series will be available online on the Price College of Business website and will include the times of future webcasts.

