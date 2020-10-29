Professional Educators of Norman releases timeline of town hall requests to Norman Public Schools administration

Norman Public Schools has not yet responded to The Professional Educators of Norman’s request to host a town-hall meeting for all staff members.
According to a press release, The Professional Educators of Norman reached out to the leadership of Norman Public Schools periodically from Sep. 9 to Oct. 26.
“For weeks, PEN has asked for clarity, transparency and direct communication in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” PEN said in the release. “PEN leadership announced the results of a vote of no confidence Oct. 19, and district leaders have yet to respond to the simple request for a town hall meeting.”
PEN president Cari Elledge requested an appointment with NPS superintendent Nick Migliorino and NPS associate superintendent Holly Nevels on Sep. 9 – and again the next day – to talk about “issues” they were “hearing across the district and potentially assistance PEN can provide to the district in these matters,” according to the release. However, Migliorino and Nevels declined the town hall meeting request.
After the PEN representative assembly organized the vote of no confidence in Migliorino on Sep. 27, they collected the concerns of every member at the NPS. According to the release, some of the issues rely on “district leadership, integrity, teacher inclusion, consistency and transparency, sanitation safety and PPE and use of questionable data sources.”
From Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, PEN members voted “through a secure online process after school on Friday through 7 a.m. Monday,” the release said. The results were presented by Elledge to the Norman Board of Education, and he made another request for a town hall meeting, which has not been responded to by Monday.
Elledge said in the release Norman teachers want to hear from NPS leaders to secure direct and clear communication.
“While we appreciate the efforts that have been made to get a representative voice of our educators through current modes, our largest concern to ensure all voices are heard cannot continue to go unrealized,” Elledge said.
