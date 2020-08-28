Pride of Oklahoma director says band resumed activities Wednesday after positive coronavirus case

The Pride of Oklahoma resumed band activities on Wednesday after a brief suspension following a member testing positive for COVID-19, according to the band’s director, and a second case was recorded.
The suspension of all activities was first announced Monday morning. Brian Britt, the director of the Pride of Oklahoma, said on Friday afternoon the band had resumed rehearsals by Wednesday.
Another member of The Pride tested positive for COVID-19 following Monday’s case, however Britt said this case was unrelated to the initial positive.
“We took 48 hours just to double and triple-check, and make sure that all the protocols and systems were working properly,” Britt said. “We wanted to make sure we had a handle exactly on how things were progressing with our students and our response to the virus.”
After the first student was confirmed to have tested positive, Britt said all members who were deemed to have been in close contact with the student were informed. While some test results for individuals who were deemed close contacts are still pending, Britt said none of the results returned thus far have been positive.
“We are continuing to follow all the university protocols and students are getting tested as needed,” Britt said. “Some are quarantined as needed.”
The band will continue to err on the side of caution as the year moves forward, Britt added.
“Frankly we wanted to put everyone’s minds at ease as far as if there’s any doubt about our student safety, then we’re going to stop,” Britt said. “It’s just a different ballgame with stakes this high.”
