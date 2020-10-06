OU's third annual Entrepreneurship Expo to be held online, include ages elementary through adult

OU’s Michael F. Price College of Business will host its third annual Entrepreneurship Expo next month, according to a Tuesday press release.
The OU Entrepreneurship Expo is open to all ages to show new products, receive feedback and compete for prizes, according to the release. The event will be online from Nov. 16–18 to coincide with Global Entrepreneurship Week, with a virtual awards ceremony Nov. 19.
“Building on the success and popularity of the first two Entrepreneurship Expos, this year’s online format greatly expands the opportunity for business owners and entrepreneurs to participate,” Denise Parris, assistant professor of entrepreneurship, said in the release.
According to the release, applicants will share a short video to describe their business. A panel of judges will select the videos from each division to determine the winners.
Participants will be divided into five age groups: elementary, junior, high school, college students and adults. The participants will also be divided into pre-seed and seed divisions. The pre-seed division will be for startup ideas, according to the release.
“Each year, the expo sparks innovation, relationships, sales and investment conversations,” Parris said in the release. “It’s a campus-wide and community-wide initiative to build an ecosystem that enables and encourages the launching of successful ventures. The OU Entrepreneurship Expo is the place to get inspired and ignite your entrepreneurial spirit.”
The applications are free for the public and are open until Oct. 30. Applications and more information can be found on the OU Entrepreneurship Expo website.
