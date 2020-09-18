OU's research vice president names 2 new administrative appointments to department

OU announced Friday the nomination of two senior associate vice presidents for research and partnerships.
The two senior associate vice presidents, Janet Ward and John Antonio, have been nominated for the position because of their qualifications inside and outside OU, according to a press release.
Ward joined the office of the vice president for research and partnerships Sept. 1, according to the release. At OU, Ward has served as the Brammer presidential professor of history and is the founding director of the OU Arts and Humanities Forum.
Ward was also an associate professor of history and director of interdisciplinary programs at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the release. Ward first arrived at OU in 2011 and has also served as a faculty fellow for humanities and social sciences research in the College of Arts and Sciences.
Emphasizing her work on community-focused events, Ward has helped develop research opportunities for faculty and graduate students, and is currently co-organizing a “Humanity and Health” webinar series in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the release, the webinar features the meaningful contributions of OU research to the public realm.
“I am delighted to have this opportunity to contribute to the nurturing of research convergence and collaboration across OU’s departments and colleges and with external partners,” Ward said in the release. “The ongoing research, scholarship and creative activity of OU’s wide-ranging areas of excellence provide a strong set of foundations for further building our national and global reputation.”
Antonio served as interim dean in the Gallogly College of Engineering since July 2019 and will soon join the office which will follow the execution of a transition plan with the college. He is a professor of computer science and holds the Howard and Suzanne Kauffmann Chair, according to the release.
Prior to his position as interim dean, Antonio was the senior associate dean for the Gallogly College of Engineering’s research portfolio, graduate programs and faculty development. He has also served as the director for computer science in which he perceived a rapid growth in the size of the school’s faculty and research productivity.
“I am particularly interested in helping to form collaborations aimed at transdisciplinary and convergence research to tackle societies' most challenging problems and I look forward to providing leadership in furthering the development and implementation of the OU Norman research strategic framework and plan, in support of OU’s Lead On Strategic Plan,” Antonio said.
According to the release, Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomás Díaz de la Rubia said he was enthusiastic about the new associates.
“(Ward) builds purposeful collaborative and transnational partnerships across multiple fields of study, and (Antonio) has proven leadership in identifying and developing strategic opportunities for faculty and students in the realm of high-impact transdisciplinary research and development,” Díaz de la Rubia said in the release. “Together, they will bring unparalleled expertise to strengthen OU research to the benefit of the state, nation and world.”
