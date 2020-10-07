You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU's Big Event transitions to socially distant Little Event in fall following university COVID-19 guidelines

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Big Event

Students participate in the Big Event on April 14, 2018. 

 Olan Field/The Daily

After the cancelation of its traditional spring event amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Event at OU will host the Little Event this fall. 

“The Big Event is a big day of service in the spring where we send volunteers out to different organizations and locations to serve for one day,” OU Big Event Vice Chair of Operations Lindsay Wiseman said in an interview with The Daily. “So, (the Little Event) is just a small-scale version of that. We’re sending individual volunteers out in groups to go serve the Norman and OKC community.” 

According to a release by the OU Honors College, the Little Event will be a “smaller-scale day of volunteerism” requiring masks to be worn by all volunteers as well as six-foot social distancing throughout the day. 

Wiseman said they plan to send executive members from the Big Event team to every job site to help enforce these safety measures. 

“We’re planning on following university guidelines,” Wiseman said. “OU has really been our direction for handling all of this. Enforcing social distancing the same way the university does and having the same masking policy has been made clear to our job sites and our volunteers.”

In previous years, the Big Event has hosted over 6,000 volunteers. The Little Event is capped at around 250 volunteers due to regulations imposed by COVID-19, according to Wiseman. 

“We actually just closed our volunteer registration yesterday because we reached that number, ” Wiseman said. “We’re currently looking at getting more job sites in order to get some more volunteers.” 

Wiseman asked for students to “be on the lookout” in case more spots open for registration

“We are currently looking at getting more job sites so we can get some more volunteers,” Wiseman said. “We’ve been asking everyone to be flexible and told everyone there would be a volunteer cap since this isn’t on the same scale as our actual day of (the Big Event).”

The Little Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments