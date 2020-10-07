OU's Big Event transitions to socially distant Little Event in fall following university COVID-19 guidelines

After the cancelation of its traditional spring event amid the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big Event at OU will host the Little Event this fall.
“The Big Event is a big day of service in the spring where we send volunteers out to different organizations and locations to serve for one day,” OU Big Event Vice Chair of Operations Lindsay Wiseman said in an interview with The Daily. “So, (the Little Event) is just a small-scale version of that. We’re sending individual volunteers out in groups to go serve the Norman and OKC community.”
According to a release by the OU Honors College, the Little Event will be a “smaller-scale day of volunteerism” requiring masks to be worn by all volunteers as well as six-foot social distancing throughout the day.
Wiseman said they plan to send executive members from the Big Event team to every job site to help enforce these safety measures.
“We’re planning on following university guidelines,” Wiseman said. “OU has really been our direction for handling all of this. Enforcing social distancing the same way the university does and having the same masking policy has been made clear to our job sites and our volunteers.”
In previous years, the Big Event has hosted over 6,000 volunteers. The Little Event is capped at around 250 volunteers due to regulations imposed by COVID-19, according to Wiseman.
“We actually just closed our volunteer registration yesterday because we reached that number, ” Wiseman said. “We’re currently looking at getting more job sites in order to get some more volunteers.”
Wiseman asked for students to “be on the lookout” in case more spots open for registration.
“We are currently looking at getting more job sites so we can get some more volunteers,” Wiseman said. “We’ve been asking everyone to be flexible and told everyone there would be a volunteer cap since this isn’t on the same scale as our actual day of (the Big Event).”
The Little Event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.
