OU's 2020 Homecoming executive team laments event after canceling due to safety concerns amid COVID-19

The day of the parade has finally come. The homecoming chair and vice chairs take a step to the side and breathe in the electric air.
They proudly observe as a colorful barrage of floats tying together the Sooner spirit and musicals of each group’s choosing — reflecting the line in the OU chant "Join heart in song" — follow the newly extended parade route reaching further down Jenkins Avenue.
Children cheer as the floats pass by and as college students lightly toss handfuls of candy to the side. Alumni are filled with memories from their time on this campus and the pride of seeing campus come back to life. Students begin realizing how this small city in Oklahoma can become a place they call home far beyond their college years.
This is the scene that was scheduled for the day of the 2020 Homecoming Parade and one that exec team members have been working tirelessly for — a visualization that was the light at the end of the tunnel, but one that never came to fruition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to homecoming team's Aly O’Shea, executive vice chair and a junior public relations major, and Tyler Wenzl, executive chair and a senior industrial and systems engineering major.
“The theme was centered around the power of music, and so our groups were each picking a musical (for their float),” Wenzl said. “I was excited for that theme more or less, just because I liked the concept with the power of music bringing campus together.”
This year, people were also going to have the chance to see the winning float close up on the South Oval, something that Sarah Krysinski, vice chair of programming, said they were trying to do for years.
“I know that a lot of the groups have put so much work into their floats, and we really want to have them be showcased longer,” Krysinski said. “This year, we were thinking about maybe starting the parade on Jenkins (Avenue), instead of just putting it right on to Boyd (Street), which would push it back a little bit and just make it a little bit longer. And then also we were trying to come up with a way we could put the winning floats out onto the South Oval.”
While the vice chairs were looking at ways to improve homecoming and change some aspects, they were still focused on tradition, Krysinksi said.
“I definitely wanted everyone to keep tradition but amplify it and make it more than anyone ever thought possible, because I felt like (for) a few years ... homecoming was just kind of doing the same stuff,” Kysinski said. “I really wanted my committee to dream big, and think of ways that they can not only reach out to the people that normally participate in homecoming, but also the Norman community.”
The story of the 2020 homecoming team began before the day of the parade was circled on their calendars.
Early in November 2019, several students walked into the Oklahoma Memorial Union with butterflies in their stomachs as they prepared to interview for a highly-coveted position in student leadership — the chair of homecoming.
The chair of OU’s homecoming gets the opportunity to lead one of the largest events held on campus each year. This position also offers the chance to help hire the vice chairs to help with planning.
After the applicants went home following the day of interviews, one student received an unexpected call.
"I got the call later that night after I interviewed much earlier. I didn't expect to get it that night,” Wenzl said. “I got the call, and I was kind of shocked that I got it so quickly, kind of speechless I guess. (I was) very excited for it.”
Wenzl’s excitement lingered as he began working on his tasks as executive chair. The first of those was to appoint his executive vice chair.
O’Shea said she decided to apply for a vice chair role because this was the first place where she felt a sense of belonging.
“Homecoming is definitely one of the organizations where I found a community, and that's kind of why I applied,” O’Shea said.
A few weeks after she applied, she said she received a call from Wenzl offering the executive vice chair position.
“(Wenzl) called me and that was a really special moment just because it was a stressful week for me … but I was super excited,” O’Shea said.
O’Shea said she had experience working with Wenzl and knew they would complement each other well in this role.
“I wanted to help Tyler because I was his assistant last year for Rah Rally, and I knew that we would work well together,” O’Shea said. “I respected his vision and I thought that he had great leadership qualities. … He wanted to get workers involved, he wanted to be community-focused and connect more with the alumni association, and so I wanted to help with that.”
Wenzl said his vision for homecoming was to create a bigger and more inclusive event for the campus as a whole to enjoy. Krysinski said she applied for a vice chair position with this goal in mind.
“I really just wanted to get involved with something that would not only impact campus and the students but also the Norman community,” Krysinski said. “I know that a lot of people think that homecoming is a really special time for their family and for their kids. I just loved it, and there was no way I was not going to do it my entire college career.”
The focus of trying to expand homecoming was not lost as COVID-19 began to spread throughout the U.S., Wenzl said.
“I would say when things started to change with (COVID-19) and everything like that, my focus was still very strong on (expanding homecoming),” Wenzl said. “But I poured myself more into the exec experience and wanted to give my (team) as much of a homecoming experience as I could with obviously things being different and changing this year.”
The changing environment provided new challenges for the vice chairs and exec team. They continued their planning process through the uncertainty with the hope their work would not be for nothing.
Each student gave multiple hours a week for this planning, but it looked slightly different for each person. Gracie Pearcy, vice chair of operations, said her planning involved finding ways to make everything happen on the financial side.
“I handled money, I handled sponsors, I handled last-minute things like food and benefit night,” Pearcy said. “The big planning was finding the money that we needed for homecoming and making sure that with our budget, we weren't going to go into debt because we don't have the money to go into debt.”
While Pearcy was working on the budget, Krysinski worked on plans for each event to use as a guide.
“(The way) I really wanted to help with this year as a vice chair was creating plans that people could use ahead of time (to make) the planning process a lot easier,” Krysinski said. “It's a lot of just trial and error, what's going to work for us this year and lots of little things to think about too. But it's just a lot of communication and setting your mind to something and just seeing it through.”
According to the vice chairs, each week they had a two-hour meeting and a meeting with their separate committees.
The planning discussed in those meetings took a drastic turn as homecoming was turned online to follow other university events.
“We started preparing to have alternate events that would be the same event, but in a way that's safe,” Grace Johnson, vice chair of publicity, said. “Like for Rah Rally, we thought about filming the individual groups and then just putting it all on the video.”
The hope to find a way to hold in-person events, even with some being virtual, was ultimately deemed unsafe for everyone involved, according to O’Shea.
“With (COVID-19), we would have to make a lot of changes to our events,” O’Shea said. “Stuff like making sure that things are safe. But honestly, making events as big as possible wasn't responsible, we had to cancel the event so that it was safe.”
The cancelation of the event forced the work of everyone involved with homecoming to be put to the side. The week they had been planning for since November, and the day the university can come together as one, was canceled.
The cancellation of homecoming filled all of the vice chairs and exec members with a mix of emotions, including a hope for the future.
“When we decided to cancel, we were all very upset about it as well,” Krysinski said. “I hope next year, (exec members) take all the ideas that they had, and they use them and they amplify it as well because there's so many possibilities that I'm sure everybody wanted to do this year, and you can always do it again. Homecoming isn't over forever, we'll be back for sure.”
While Krysinski looks toward the future, other vice chairs are thinking about what OU will be missing this fall.
“I think homecoming is kind of a grounding week, it kind of grounds you and reminds everybody why they're here,” Pearcy said. “I think especially in such a weird time, that moment of just being like, ‘I'm home, I'm where I'm supposed to be,’ will be something that OU will miss out on for sure.”
O’Shea said she also believes homecoming can give students the sense of being home through unity on campus.
“I think that homecoming usually provides a great sense of unity, and I think that's really needed in our world today,” O’Shea said. “I know that it's a tough time with COVID-19 and everything and people are kind of searching for proper connections. For me, homecoming is great for bringing people together and it helps me find that sense of community and direction. I think that is what OU is missing.”
Johnson said the main thing OU will miss out on is something that is rare in today’s world: normalcy.
“I think (OU) will definitely miss out on a sense of normalcy,” Johnson said. “I think that a lot of people will be disappointed, but I think they'll understand that it would have been really hard to have it.”
As a member of the 2019 exec team, Maggie Percival knows what other organizations did for homecoming that will now be missed out on.
“I know all the work that all the organizations put in and I think that is going to be kind of a loss which is so unfortunate,” Percival said. “I think it is fun for the alumni to come back and get to see campus again — meet up with their friends again — and so that will be really sad. Obviously, it makes perfect sense why they can't do it the same this year, but I think that'll be a little bit disappointing.”
Wenzl said his main focus was giving others the best experience possible. And with the cancellation, he is thinking about the potential relationships missed.
“OU will miss just a sense of excitement and belonging to the university,” Wenzl said. “I do think that (homecoming) brings with it a lot of excitement to be at a campus like this and to just be here. In addition, I would say, some pretty genuine relationships were potentially missed out on.”
