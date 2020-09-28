OU Workers United endorses chapter of national employees' advocacy group

A workers’ rights group at OU endorsed the newly formed OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors in a Monday announcement.
According to an email from OU Workers United, the organization is encouraging university employees to join AAUP, a “wall-to-wall advocacy group.” The AAUP website states it is a nonprofit membership association of faculty and other academics with chapters at colleges and universities across the country.
OU Workers United said in the email it is proud to endorse OU-AAUP because of its “commitment to wall-to-wall solidarity,” allowing all OU workers — including contingent and full-time faculty, researchers, student workers, graduate students and staff — to be eligible for membership. The group also said it supports OU-AAUP’s status as an independent organization, instead of being tied to university administration.
OU-AAUP has the ability to assemble evidence, pursue cases and pursue justice for unfairly treated employees, OU Workers United said in the email. It also has relationships with other Oklahoma chapters, which allows for expanded organizing efforts. Finally, the association has a connection to a national organization that “promotes academic freedom and shared governance,” allows university workers to unite, and obtains and distributes information about university finances.
OU Workers United has headed recent pushes for university administrators to deprioritize in-person learning in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July, the group created a petition calling for the university to allow students and professors to choose whether to learn and teach online or in person, among other demands, that received more than 1808 signatures.
Public higher education employees don’t have “the right to collective bargaining” in Oklahoma, according to the email, so those employees are using advocacy efforts in a united effort to maximize their political power.
“OU Workers United remains committed to pursuing a viable strategy for fulfilling the university’s mission to the full extent possible during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the group said in the email. “We believe the way forward is through organizing for a just OU and a stronger community.”
