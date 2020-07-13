OU Workers United commends legal action supporting international students, criticizes in-person class priority

The group behind the petition to provide remote accommodations for OU community members said while it supports university actions regarding international students, it disagrees with OU’s priority on in-person classes this fall.
In an email to The Daily, OU Workers United said it commended OU leadership for joining the lawsuit to protect international students “from the punitive and unreasonable federal policy,” noting that if the lawsuit succeeds, international students at many universities and colleges would be able to complete their courses remotely without fear of deportation “and with greater security from the novel coronavirus.”
However, the statement said, the university’s prioritization of offering primarily in-person instruction should not be seen as a failsafe for international students.
“The freedom of students, staff and faculty to choose safe alternatives during the COVID-19 pandemic is the core tenet of the OU Workers United petition,” the statement said. “Regretfully, even if the lawsuit succeeds, the ‘Safe and Resilient’ reopening plan will still confront OU’s international students with the administration’s determination to provide a ‘primarily in-person educational experience.’ We continue to urge the university to adopt the recommendations of our petition for the safety of every member of the OU community.”
If the university were to switch to all-online classes, international students would face deportation due to a recent ICE decision. OU initially said it would require international students to transfer to another institution or leave the country if OU's classes move online at any point during the semester, and students must be enrolled in at least one in-person class to maintain their F-1 visa status.
In a July 8 letter to the university community, President Joseph Harroz said OU was forming a task force to assess the situation led by Scott Fritzen, dean of the College of International studies. In the email, Harroz said it appeared that the impacts of the ICE decision “will be mitigated by our decision to provide in-person instruction.”
As international students called for a more concrete response from the university, Fritzen said in a June 10 email that OU partnered with 180 colleges and universities in the amicus brief filed in support of Harvard University and MIT’s legal complaint against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
OU Workers United’s petition, which has reached over 1,700 signatures, outlines requests to allow instructors and students to teach or take classes online respectively, staff who are able to meet their responsibilities remotely to do so and ensure no OU community member will be required to disclose their or their family’s personal medical conditions in order to teach, work or learn remotely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.