OU women's gymnastics: Maggie Nichols at peace with end of career, excited for future

When Maggie Nichols stuck her landing off the table for her 22nd career perfect 10 and followed that with three scores of 9.95 at the Lloyd Noble Center on March 6, she had no idea that she had just performed for the last time in her career.
The Sooners' star had delivered an electric showing on her senior night capped by a celebration with friends and family, and in seven days from then, she was set to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota to compete in front of a sellout crowd in her home state.
From there, it would be on to the Big 12 Championships, NCAA Regionals, and eventually the National Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, as the she vied for her third-straight NCAA all-around title, and her third NCAA team national championship.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic altered all of those plans, as each of those events was cancelled due to the outbreak, ending the NCAA gymnastics season.
"It's hard to even wrap my head around the situation," Nichols said, as she spoke to media for the first time since she was informed that her senior season was finished. "It doesn't even feel real yet."
In the blink of an eye, the remains of Nichols' career were taken away, a turn of events that she's described many times as "heartbreaking."
Whether or not the NCAA will grant extended eligibility to winter sport athletes like Nichols remains to be seen, while she says a return to competition next year is something that she would have to think long and hard about.
But if March 6 was indeed Nichols last day as a gymnast, she says she finds solace in the fact that she went out on a high note.
"You know, I don’t think I could’ve ended any better," Nichols said. "Just knowing that I ended on a pretty good night, I had a perfect 10 that night and some other pretty great routines and I just don’t think I could have ended any better which really does ease my mind with the whole situation."
While Nichols time swinging on the bars and drawing the crowd in with her dance might be over, the legacy she has built as an inspirational figure continues to grow.
She will serve as a student assistant to head coach K.J. Kindler next year, while working toward a masters degree in broadcast journalism.
Abroad, her reach will continue to extend beyond what she has done inside the arenas in which she has competed.
The movie 'Athlete A,' named after Nichols --the first athlete to file a complaint regarding the sexual abuses of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar-- will make its world debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in April.
Nichols decision to reveal her status in 2018 compelled many others in like situations to come forward, and she says she hopes the upcoming film will continue to help others who have faced similar trials.
Meanwhile, Nichols stardom continues to shine a light on college gymnastics, and she says she's grateful she had the opportunity to help make the sport more popular.
"(College gymnastics) is so amazing," Nichols said, "And I think more people need to watch it and realize how incredible it truly is."
While her career did not end the way that she envisioned, Nichols has left an impact on all who have seen her positive posts on social media and her routines, and now she says she can't help but look back and smile at it all.
"Just the things that I've overcome, and the things that I've accomplished, I don't think I could have had a better career," Nichols said. "I gave it everything I had, and I left everything that I had on the table and floor."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.