OU vice provost deactivates Twitter account after contentious exchanges on university reopening plans

OU Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant deactivated his Twitter account following the release of a post highlighting his responses to criticism of the university’s reopening plan.
The Medium post, released on Sunday under the pseudonym Diana Ross Boyd, lists Morvant’s responses to several OU faculty members asking questions on social media about various aspects of the Safe and Resilient Plan that Morvant helped develop. The author alleges Morvant focuses on responding to criticism from female instructors, but ignores similar critiques from male instructors.
The article includes screenshots of Morvant’s tweets indicating that pass/no pass grading will not be implemented during the fall semester and defending OU administrators’ decision not to allow professors to choose to teach online independently, among other responses.
“Morvant’s Twitter activity reveals a pattern of challenging female faculty members who question or criticize OU’s COVID response plan through emotional responses in which he casts himself as a victim, or through sarcastic dismissals of their concerns,” the author said in the post. “His position as senior administrator means that he is in a position of power over these faculty members, and his attempts to silence them in public is unethical and unbecoming.”
Morvant confirmed in an email to The Daily he has deactivated his Twitter account.
“I deactivated my account. I thought it best to take a break from social media,” Morvant said in an email to The Daily.
