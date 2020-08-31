You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU vice provost deactivates Twitter account after contentious exchanges on university reopening plans

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mark Morvant

Associate Provost Mark Morvant talks with a reporter May 15.

 Archiebald Browne/The Daily

OU Vice Provost for Instruction and Student Success Mark Morvant deactivated his Twitter account following the release of a post highlighting his responses to criticism of the university’s reopening plan. 

The Medium post, released on Sunday under the pseudonym Diana Ross Boyd, lists Morvant’s responses to several OU faculty members asking questions on social media about various aspects of the Safe and Resilient Plan that Morvant helped develop. The author alleges Morvant focuses on responding to criticism from female instructors, but ignores similar critiques from male instructors. 

The article includes screenshots of Morvant’s tweets indicating that pass/no pass grading will not be implemented during the fall semester and defending OU administrators’ decision not to allow professors to choose to teach online independently, among other responses.  

“Morvant’s Twitter activity reveals a pattern of challenging female faculty members who question or criticize OU’s COVID response plan through emotional responses in which he casts himself as a victim, or through sarcastic dismissals of their concerns,” the author said in the post. “His position as senior administrator means that he is in a position of power over these faculty members, and his attempts to silence them in public is unethical and unbecoming.” 

Morvant confirmed in an email to The Daily he has deactivated his Twitter account.

“I deactivated my account. I thought it best to take a break from social media,” Morvant said in an email to The Daily. 

Tags

Ari Fife is the OU Daily assistant news managing editor and a junior journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as the summer editor-in-chief, a senior news reporter and an SGA beat reporter.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments