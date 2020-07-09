OU Vice President Tomas Diaz de la Rubia reopens Conduct of Operations Plan process for research on campus

OU Vice President for Research and Partnerships Tomas Diaz de la Rubia announced a new period for submitting Conduct of Operations Plans for on-campus and field-based research and creative activity on the Norman campus.
In a Thursday email, Diaz de la Rubia said his office has received requests to add research personnel to approved Conduct of Operations Plans, so his office staff has decided to reopen the Conduct of Operations Plans process until 5 p.m. July 17. Diaz de la Rubia said this period will allow for new plans to be submitted, and for research personnel to be added to existing plans.
Conduct of Operation Plan submissions begin immediately, according to the email, and questions should be directed to Melany Dickens-Ray at mdickens@ou.edu.
According to the email, Conduct of Operations Plans are due to the Office of the Vice President for Research and Partnerships from college deans by 5 p.m. July 21. Diaz de la Rubia will review the plans and notify employees of the results of their submissions via email by July 24. The Phase II second submission cohort will begin work on Monday, July 27.
Diaz de la Rubia said in the email the requirements and instructions for plan approval for this second submission period of Phase II are the same as the instructions listed in a June 15 memo. He also said his office will be “looking closely” at physical distancing and density in spaces, so he advised OU employees to consider those requirements as they add personnel.
If employees have already gotten approval to add research personnel through their department chair or dean, Diaz de la Rubia asked in the email that they still submit a new Conduct of Operations Plan.
“We understand this is a nuisance,” Diaz de la Rubia said in the email, ”but it will allow us to have accurate and trackable information on all personnel authorized to carry out research and creative activity on campus and at (field) sites should a COVID-19 emergency arise.”
