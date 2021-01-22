You are the owner of this article.
OU vaccinates 600 community members, 'large-scale' clinics planned

Workers

Workers prepare a sample at the Cleveland County Health Department COVID-19 Drive-Thru Test Clinic on April 9, 2020.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Six hundred OU-Norman community members have received COVID-19 vaccines as of Jan. 21, according to data from the university.

In an email update to the campus community, OU announced 600 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been received, and 36 second shots have been administered. OU Chief COVID-19 officer Dr. Dale Bratzler previously said the university was receiving shipments of the Pfizer vaccine in mid-December 2020, which requires an initial shot followed by a booster shot.

OU Health Services is currently administering free vaccines to campus populations included in phase 2 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health vaccination plan, according to the email, which includes first responders, health care workers, faculty, staff and students aged 65 or older. OU employees’ household members and spouses aged 65 and older are also eligible for the vaccine.

The coming week will be “largely” concentrated on providing second shots to those who have already received their first dose, according to the email. As more people become eligible to receive the vaccine, they will be contacted by OU Health Services via email — with “most members” of the OU-Norman community falling into phase 3 of the OSDH plan, which includes “teachers, staff and residents” in educational settings outside of K-12 schools.

According to the email, Goddard Health Center will begin to hold “large-scale vaccination clinics” once “regular, large quantities” of vaccine are available for distribution. OU Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler previously said OU Health was vaccinating less than half its weekly potential maximum of patients due to a lack of available doses.

OU does not currently intend to release statistics on the number of available vaccine doses “as part of its security protocols” according to Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith.

Although vaccines are not required, according to the email, OU community members are encouraged to “give full consideration” to receiving their vaccine. Community members will still be required to adhere to OU’s mandatory masking policy after receiving their vaccine.

OU continues to offer free COVID-19 testing for students, faculty and staff through OU Health Services. IMMY Labs’ Norman location also offers free drive-thru testing.

