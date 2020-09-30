You are the owner of this article.
OU Undergraduate Congress discusses food pantry operations, dispersing funds to student organizations

SGAsept22

A screenshot of the SGA Undergraduate Congress' Sept. 22 Zoom meeting.

 Screenshot by Gabriela Tumani

The SGA Undergraduate Congress discussed OU Food Pantry operations and saw a bill dispersing funds to different student organizations at its Tuesday evening meeting. 

Congress members welcomed Food Pantry Student Director Ethan Maddy, who provided information about operations. 

The pantry has transitioned to a fully online order system, Maddy said. People can go to the website and fill out a form to have all the items requested in a ready-to-go bag. Despite the pantry’s hours of operation, community members can place orders anytime during the week, and any donations of food and toiletries are welcome. 

Maddy said the pantry recently experienced a decline in its numbers and asked SGA to reach out to its constituents. 

“We serve all student staff and faculty at OU, totally free,” Maddy said. “We are always looking for volunteers and looking for organizations to come and volunteer with us.”

Maddy said the OU Food Pantry also has a support group of almost four hundred people on campus. People and organizations can sign up to volunteer on the SignUpGenius platform. 

“I know it’s sometimes overlooked,” Maddy said. “I think it’s really important, several hundred people are relying on us every week.”

When asked what COVID-19 safety measures were being taken at the pantry, Maddy said the food pantry staff takes safety very seriously.

“We are trying to make sure we are secure,” Maddy said. “Recently we have been spraying down on everything after every day. Any donations that come in, they wait in the box for two weeks before they are put on shelves. Half of what our volunteers do half the day is cleaning the pantry, the food and the supplies.”  

Congress also welcomed members of the SGA executive cabinet to discuss the executive branch progress reviews. The executive cabinet members also presented a slideshow presentation on inclusivity, interior and exterior and communications matters. 

The body discussed the “Auxiliary Allocation 3 Act of 2020-2021” bill, which appropriates the funds of the SGA to the Christians on Campus and Okie Belles organizations. The bill passed with a roll call of 33-0-0. 

In reference to the last SGA Undergraduate meeting, Vice Chair Malachi Bouch asked for respect from Congress members. 

“I want to remind everyone to remain respectful of everyone else,” Bouch said. “I feel like it’s something especially important to be cognized this year because this is an election year (...) This body is not inherently a partisan body. Our mission is not a partisan mission. Our mission is to improve the lives of the students who go to the University of Oklahoma.”

