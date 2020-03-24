OU to issue partial refunds on parking passes after classes move online due to coronavirus

OU Parking and Transportation Services is offering partial refunds to students with parking passes as a result of classes moving online for the rest of the semester due to the spread of the coronavirus.
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in an email that all students with commuter, housing and garage-reserved permits can request partial refunds through April 15. Students with priority housing and Headington Hall parking passes are also eligible for partial refunds.
Keith said in the email that refunds vary based on the type of permit, but any refunds will be reflected in the student’s bursar account in about eight weeks.
Students can call the Parking and Transportation Services office at (405) 325-3311 or email refund requests to parking@ou.edu, Keith said in the email. In accordance with university regulations, Keith said in the email, Parking and Transportation Services isn’t allowing any in-person refunds in an attempt to protect students and employees from potential exposure to COVID-19.
