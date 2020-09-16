OU to host virtual graduation to honor fall 2020 graduates

According to an OU press release, the university will honor its fall 2020 graduates in a virtual graduation in December.
The decision was announced in light of the university’s COVID-19 capacity limits for campus classrooms, spaces and venues, which have been developed to accommodate social distancing best practices, according to the release. The virtual graduation ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at ou.edu/commencement.
Along with the OU alumni who graduated in May 2020, December graduates will also be invited to participate in next year’s commencement ceremony.
“We are tremendously proud of our soon-to-be graduates, whose resilience and achievements are an inspiration to the entire OU community,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “While our December convocations will take on a different form this year, this in no way diminishes our pride in these remarkable students. We look forward to celebrating their rightfully earned place in the OU alumni family.”
The virtual graduation ceremony will include many of the same components of a traditional ceremony, according to the release. Similar to OU’s virtual commencement ceremony this spring, the December virtual ceremony will provide students with a personalized graduation experience, incorporating several interactive, celebratory elements in the festivities.
According to the release, graduation candidates will again be able to create an individual recognition slide that will debut during the virtual ceremony, but this time, students have the opportunity to include an added touch.
In addition to including their name, college, degree, major, photo and an audio announcement in the individual recognition slide, OU will provide a physical replica of its graduation stage at the upcoming Graduation Gear-Up event. Students attending Graduation Gear-Up will be filmed and photographed walking across the stage, and students can choose to include the visuals in their individual recognition slides, according to the release.
Further details on OU’s December virtual graduation ceremony will be forthcoming at ou.edu/commencement.
