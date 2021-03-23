You are the owner of this article.
OU to host on-campus vaccination clinic Friday

immyvaccine

Nurses administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Embassy Suites Conference Center. 

 Jonathan Kyncl, news reporter

OU Health Services will hold a vaccine clinic for OU community members at the OU Armory Friday, according to a Tuesday email.

The clinic will administer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to anyone in the first three phases of the vaccination plan, which includes all OU faculty, staff and students. Family members of faculty and staff over 18 years-old will also be eligible.

OU has administered a total of 3,699 doses as of March 22, according to the email. Of those 2,499 have been for the first dose and 1,200 have for the second dose.

The email also said masking will continue on campus for the rest of the spring semester even for students who have received the vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered by Goddard employees and students in the College of Pharmacy, the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing, the College of Dentistry and the College of Medicine, according to the email. The registration will be first-come first serve and anyone eligible can register on OU’s website.

