OU to begin wastewater COVID-19 sampling, free voluntary testing for university housing residents in Cate Center

The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday two new measures for detecting asymptomatic infections on the Norman campus in a university press release.
A new COVID-19 testing program will start this week for residential students, as well as regular sampling of wastewater from across campus, to “provide an early warning system for positive cases” in densely populated parts of campus. This kind of testing has been successful at Utah State University and the University of Arizona, where recent detections of the virus in dorm buildings likely stopped outbreaks before they could happen.
According to the release, many people infected with COVID-19 begin shedding the virus in their waste days before symptoms appear. OU researchers have set up several daily wastewater sample test sites in order to identify areas experiencing higher levels of the virus so that the university can better mitigate the spread.
“People who have been infected with COVID-19 can be contagious for two to three days before displaying symptoms of the virus,” OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in the release. “These new measures offer precious time – one of the most valuable and effective tools we have in slowing the spread of the virus on our campus.”
Starting Sept. 4, residents of OU Housing will be offered free voluntary testing seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Cate Center 3.
These self-administered tests will be offered in collaboration with OU Medicine and will collect specimens from the front of the nose. Students will be notified of their results within 24-48 hours.
Residential students will receive information on testing appointments in a Sept. 3 email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.