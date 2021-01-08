You are the owner of this article.
OU to begin phase two vaccination scheduling Jan. 11, according to university email

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
COVID kids

Graphic of people wearing masks Sept. 3, 2020.

 Illustration by Megan Foisy/The Daily

OU Health Services announced Friday it has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine allowing phase two individuals to schedule vaccinations starting Jan. 11.

According to the email, phase two includes OU students, faculty and staff over the age of 65, and the vaccines will be administered on a first-come first-served basis. The vaccine will be free, and those eligible for phase two of the state vaccination plan will receive an email Monday with information about how to schedule their vaccination appointments.

OU Health is projected to have vaccinated 8,000 people by the end of the week, according to Chief COVID-19 Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler. Most members of the OU-Norman community will be eligible for the vaccine starting in phase three, according to the email.

The email also says all students living in residence halls and residential colleges are required to take a COVID-19 test before the start of the spring semester. 

There is free COVID-19 testing for OU students and faculty at Goddard, Walker Center Storm Shelter and IMMY Labs, according to the email.

OU Health Services also said in the email it encourages everyone to get vaccinated when they can to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

