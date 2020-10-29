OU students voice frustration over campus reopening amid community power outages

OU announced Wednesday that campus will reopen for virtual class Thursday although many students are still without power or without Wi-Fi.
In the email, the university instructed telecommuting students and workers to go to campus if they need Wi-Fi or power, and for employees for whom that is not viable to use their own paid time off to cover the absence. This decision sparked arguments across social media about whether the university has empathy for their students and workers, and multiple students spoke to The Daily about their frustration with this decision.
“I really hope OU takes into consideration the circumstances of their students, because right now, we the students are demanding them to do the right thing and close for both our physical and mental health,” Mandy Huo, an international security studies junior, said. “Saying to thousands of students to flock to campus while knowing that some/most of them are not quarantining at all, and that's the reason that most classes are online right now, should simply not be a choice.”
Huo also said she has had to find ways to get assignments done outside of her house due to a power outage.
“I am literally staying in my car for warmth and to charge my phone,” Huo said. “I have to drive on icy/tree filled roads to get to the nearest Starbucks and park outside of it to use their Wi-Fi to complete some assignments on my phone because my laptops cannot charge fast enough in the car.”
Huo is not the only student going through a stressful situation.
“I have not had the mental capacity these last few days to fathom doing school work” Hannah Reed said. “My home is a complete wreck, tree limbs litter the yard and roof and have pulled the power from my house. I have no way to cook food, my car was blocked in by an entire tree, and I had to wait to leave until some neighbors could help me move. There's a lot more going on than just power outages.”
Reed said the effects of the ice storm are worse due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Students are dealing with the pandemic and not being able to go stay with friends due to the pandemic and also due to the fact that half of Oklahoma is without power,” Reed said. “Assignment due dates have not moved, and they’re causing me to feel more overwhelmed because I am so behind now.”
Reed also hopes the university will be flexible with students who may not be able to come to campus to get Wi-Fi for classes.
“(I hope) they have compassion and empathy for students that don’t have a car and don’t have the ability to get to campus, for students that are immunocompromised and unable to go to campus,” Reed said. “I heard they were setting up places for people to go to keep warm which is great, but acknowledging that students are going through a myriad of problems right now and may not have the mental capacity to have school ‘as normal’ as well.”
Lexi Hurley, an elementary education senior, said the decision to reopen campus is a dangerous move by the university.
“I just feel like it's kind of dangerous (to open campus) it seems like OU did not fully think about what students are dealing with right now,” Hurley said. “It is definitely really stressful. I feel pretty cramped when I'm on campus in general. I don't feel like we're great at social distancing, and classrooms when I'm in person, and so encouraging a bunch of people who are supposed to be online to come to campus does not feel super safe to me.”
Hurley agrees with Reed in hoping for OU to begin being more flexible at this time.
“I just really think that flexibility is really important right now, even having campus open tomorrow and encouraging professors to be lenient, for students to be able to say, ‘Listen, I'm without power, and I just really don't know how I'm going to be able to go to class tomorrow,’” Hurley said. “I just think that a lot of people are dealing with a lot of stuff at once, trying to get power back at their house, trying to find somewhere to be that they're not going to freeze and try to find food. … But even just encouraging flexibility and, and stuff like that right now. It'd be really helpful.”
In an Wednesday email to instructional faculty obtained by The Daily, Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine asked instructors to “please be considerate” of students who may be without power, and she recommended assignments be extended to accommodate connectivity issues.
