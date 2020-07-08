You are the owner of this article.
OU students organize protest in support of international students following ICE announcement

  • Updated
International Student Protest March logo
Image by Sean Ernst

OU students will hold a rally July 13 to call for OU's denouncement of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decision to deport international students if the fall semester moves online.

In response to a statement from OU, a group of OU students will hold a rally on the North Oval demanding a denouncement of the ICE policy.

In OU’s College of International Studies response to the policy, the university said it would require international students to transfer to another institution or leave the country if OU's classes move online at any point during the semester. OU said in the statement students must be enrolled in at least one in-person class to maintain their F-1 visa status.

Rally organizers said they were inspired by the recent Black Lives Matter protests.

"We want to stand against xenophobic and racist rules,” Melanie Schroers, an OU meteorology graduate student, said. “We are calling for OU administration… (to) provide security for our international students.”

Schroers said although she and the other organizer — Morgan Schneider, also a meteorology graduate student — are not international students themselves, they hope to give a voice to the international students who feel silenced by the ICE decision.

"I want to fight for the futures of my international friends, classmates and coworkers,” Schneider said. “Nobody deserves to be forced out of a life they've built.”

According to the Facebook event website, social distancing measures will be in place at the rally and those without a mask will be asked to leave. 

The website said the protesters will present a list of demands to OU to secure the safety of international students.

"We also call on our university officials to use their political influence to lobby for the reversal of these senseless measures," according to the website.

The rally will be held from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. on July 13 on the North Oval.

