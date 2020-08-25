You are the owner of this article.
OU Sooner Esports club begins virtual welcome week via Discord, remote events

OU Esports

OU Sooner Esports. 

 via Sooner Esports website

As OU students start class amid a pandemic, Sooner Esports has begun its virtual welcome week, spanning from Monday, Aug. 24 to Friday, Aug. 28. 

The week is organized by Community Outreach Coordinator Kara Brightwell, and members will be using Discord to communicate during the events. According to Landon Turner, OU junior and member of the esports club, Discord helps them maintain a sense of community while participating in events remotely. 

“They’ve been trying really hard to keep people involved, which is part of why they’re doing all the events for welcome week,” Turner said. “It’s nice to be able to unwind in the presence of others and enjoy games.” 

The esports club has found that some games pose more of a challenge than others when switching to virtual activities. Super Smash Bros. and other traditional fighting games require in-person participation, rather than a common server. 

The Sooner Esports Lead Advisor, Mike Aguilar, confirms there will be no in-person Super Smash Bros. tournaments as of yet. All other competitive gaming is to be moved online. The club is working hard to cater to a broad scope of different consoles and games, while keeping everyone’s safety in mind, Aguilar added. 

Aguilar hopes to expand the esports club, in spite of the challenges presented by the pandemic. He is working with Gaylord College Assistant Dean of Student Affairs Yvette Walker to offer internships for journalists who seek to exclusively cover news around gaming and the esports scene. 

Turner complimented the university for actively trying to engage the community, something he considers top priority. 

“It’s really important to make people feel like they’re a part of something bigger than themselves right now, because there is a lot going on in the world around them,” Turner said. 

