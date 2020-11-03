OU’s Student Government Association presidential, vice presidential candidates present platforms in debate

OU’s Student Government Association held its presidential and vice presidential debate Monday night over Zoom.
The three tickets for president and vice president discussed their respective platforms, issues on campus and the OU administration’s handling of multiple situations.
“One of the biggest issues on campus that I've seen in the last years that I've been here is what definitely (is) just a straight up unresponsive university administration that refuses to back up its students when they need to the most,” Drew Brown, SGA presidential candidate, said. “Examples would be not canceling school when there's power lines down across the entire city and task forces that never produce any results, that generally result in a coverup, that just tick the box without taking any real action.”
Tavana Farzaneh, another presidential candidate, also questioned the university’s response to student issues.
“There's an ongoing pandemic, and the response from the university has been interesting at times, and that in itself can cause someone's mental health to decline,” Farzaneh said. “On top of that, we know that our university at times is racist. So I think acknowledging that and offering solutions and support for students is incredibly, incredibly important.”
Easton Holloway, the third presidential candidate, said the university needs to create a forum to have discussions on the racist incidents of the past.
“I think a lot of these incidents do spawn from the greek community. As someone who's in that community themselves, I think there's a lot of work that does need to be done,” Holloway said. “We need to use these racial incidents as learning opportunities, and I can say never once I've heard these incidents being talked about in general, so we want to create a direct forum for students to be able to understand why these situations have kept happening and how we want to mitigate those from happening.”
The racist incidents Holloway specifically mentioned were the blackface incidents of 2019 and the SAE chant incident in 2015. There were also racist incidents in February involving teachers using racial slurs in class.
Each of the candidates also spoke on the importance of getting input from international students, especially in a time of social and political turmoil.
A specific instance is from the summer, when Immigration and Customs Enforcement ruled international students couldn’t stay at a university if the classes were all online. International students have also been affected by travel bans throughout the pandemic.
“Advocating for students is absolutely crucial because I don't experience the same experience as some students do on campus, and vice versa,” Farzaneh said. “We need to be able to communicate with students, and we need to be able to understand the experiences that are happening, by amplifying student voices and advocating for students.”
Holloway said the university needs to provide more support for international students in obtaining visas to be able to stay in the U.S.
“Talking to international students who don't know if they're going to be able to go to school next year, they're having to go to different countries to obtain visas. Really talking to students (is a priority), OU didn't provide the resources on how those students could be able to stay in the United States and obtain education,” Holloway said. “Students do not feel included sometimes here at our university, and I think whenever we realize that we can actually enact change.”
Brown said he would listen to all concerns from students of marginalized communities even though he has not faced the same adversity.
“I will never personally experience many of these adversities on campus. The No. 1 thing that I can do as president is strictly listening and supporting,” Brown said. “The main concern that we have heard from students is that these traditionally marginalized communities feel like SGA is not representing their best interests when they should be during these times of extreme adversity.”
The vice presidential candidates also got a chance to share more of their platforms in the debate.
“Our platform is based on the idea of standing together as students and administrators in times of adversity on campus,” Taylor Smail, vice presidential candidate running with Brown, said. “As vice president, I will advocate for the general awareness of SGA activities ... as well as dedicate the time and energy to foster greater involvement for the students on campus.”
Alex Gray, vice presidential candidate running with Farzaneh, said their administration is confident in achieving the goals listed in their platform.
“We committed to three words: feasibility, accessibility and transparency. And we're really proud to say that I know as an administration, we would fully encompass that, just like our platform points fully encompasses that,” Gray said.
Diahn Citty, vice presidential candidate running with Holloway, said the focus of her campaign is fixing the problems she sees on campus regularly.
“I decided to run because when I think about OU, I think of all the opportunities and all the possibilities, but also when I look across campus, I can see many inequities,” Citty said. “I truly believe that we have gotten a lot of information about what people want to see here and how we can create a real way to change.”
Each candidate ended the debate with their pitch for election.
Farzaneh said she is running because she understands the feeling of not agreeing with the university’s actions.
“I understand what it's like to be frustrated by the university and that's why I'm serving in a position like this,” Farzaneh said. “Serving as a true representative of the student body is something that I feel confident in my ability to do, because I get it, and the things that I don't get, I want you to talk to me about so I can advocate on your behalf.”
Holloway said he believes the platform he made with his vice presidential candidate is the most in-depth out of the candidates.
“I'm extremely proud of our platform because I think it is one of the more in-depth,” Holloway said. “I think it encompasses a lot of students on campus, I think it reaches students from the international student community. I think it reaches students from greek life. I think it reaches ... the commuter who comes to campus every day. We've worked really hard to make a platform that encompasses all students.”
Brown said his administration will be solely focused on the students’ interest and voice.
“This is not SGA in the eyes of Drew Brown and Taylor Smail, this is SGA in the eyes of you,” Brown said. “Our outsider's view directly leads to a down-to-earth platform that centers around students and is a bottom-up focus on ‘what do students need right here, right now.’”
The election for the SGA president and vice president will be held Nov. 4 and Nov. 5.
