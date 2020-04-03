You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU researchers receive grant to study effects of COVID-19 misinformation on social media

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

A team of OU researchers received a $200,000 award to study how false information related to COVID-19 can influence Americans’ behavior during the outbreak.

According to a press release, the researchers will use the award from the National Science Foundation over the next year to see how Americans perceive COVID-19 and how they are influenced by misinformation spread through social media. The researchers will also use their findings to measure the effectiveness of efforts used to combat the spread of misinformation.

The team will use data collected from 10 nationwide surveys over twelve months to measure the change in the public’s view on COVID-19, according to the release.

The release said the surveys will be designed to allow the research team to pair the changing pattern of information/disinformation on social media with the receipt and belief of that information among the broader public.

The researchers will also collect different COVID-19-related messages on Twitter to track how misinformation is spread “by establishing a connection with Twitter’s application programming interface, which includes an array of terms and hashtags related to COVID-19.” They will eventually test hypotheses about the relation between false information on social media and the public’s behavior, according to the release.

“These Twitter posts provide a continuous flow of data about the evolution of information networks and the spread of misinformation,” National Institute for Risk and Resilience co-director Hank Jenkins-Smith said. “However, the posts can’t tell us the extent to which these factors are affecting behaviors and beliefs, such as trust and perceived risk or shifting views on protective measures.”

The surveys will assess the impact of social media misinformation by drawing from members of the broader U.S. public, along with a sample of Oklahomans, according to the release.

The research team will include National Institute for Risk and Resilience co-directors Jenkins-Smith and Carol Silva; deputy director Joe Ripberger; research scientist Kuhika Gupta; postdoctoral researcher Andrew Fox; political science professor and department chair Scott Robinson; and public and community health programs coordinator Jen Ross, according to the release.

The release said These two complementary streams of data will allow the researchers to systematically track the spread and penetration of misinformation over time and as the disease spreads.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments