OU researchers develop 3D printable face masks to combat PPE shortage

3D Printer Mask

The 3D printer used by OU researchers to make masks.

 Image provided by OU Research

Three OU researchers have developed 3D printable face masks with hopes to counteract a shortage of PPE equipment for healthcare workers.

According to a press release from OU Research, Ken Marold, assistant professor in the Christopher C. Gibbs College of Architecture; Evan Floyd, assistant professor at the Hudson College of Public Health; and Bobby Reed, emerging technologies librarian at OU Libraries, were awarded funding for COVID-19 research by the OU vice president for research and partnerships.

“The funding allowed our team to develop a direct response to the COVID-19 crisis and the severe shortage of N95 masks required to protect health care workers and other essential service providers,” Marold said in the release.

Marold said in the release they also discovered issues with homemade masks after initial community research, and that they want to be able to create a mask that is homemade, yet effective.

“This ‘maker’ movement highlighted three key challenges with homemade masks and current 3D-printed designs that we aimed to rectify,” Marold said in the release. “Specifically, how to attain proper fit of the mask to the wearer’s face, attaining adequate filtration efficiency with home-sourced material, and achieving proper inhale and exhale airflow rates.”

Marold said in the release that through their hard work, there was a payoff in the end.

“Our team ultimately developed two mask designs that met or exceeded regulatory standards and fit requirements for N95 respirators by performing respirator fit tests using OSHA approved methods,” Floyd said in the release. “This level of pre-vetting was essential in obtaining FDA emergency use authorization and for ensuring reliable upscaled production by the ‘maker’ community during this and future outbreaks.”

Reed said in the release the first mask design that was validated through the successful fit testing has been provisionally patented and has received FDA emergency use authorization.

“The design information for that mask is publicly available through the ‘For Oklahoma — OU Pandemic Response’ website for all 3D-printing ‘makers’ using common (polyactic acid)-based filament materials to manufacture the design at home,” Reed said in the release.

The three researchers announced the second validated mask design has completed its first round of validation tests and has exceeded the performance of the previous version.

Christian Hans is a journalism junior at OU and news reporter for The Daily.

