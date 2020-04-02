OU researchers collaborate with local company to develop alternative COVID-19 testing methods

Researchers at OU have contributed to the advancement of a new, validated COVID-19 testing protocol with a local diagnostic development company and are working to develop alternative COVID-19 testing methods.
The company, Immuno-Mycologics Inc. (IMMY), develops, manufactures and distributes diagnostic tests, according to a press release from the office of the vice president for research and partnerships. To assist with COVID-19 efforts, IMMY president and CEO Sean Bauman contacted OU researchers.
“(Bauman) reached out to me, Jimmy Ballard (OU Health Sciences Center microbiology professor) and others around the state he knew,” associate professor of microbiology Bradley Stevenson said in the release. “They were desperately low on the reagents and kits that are needed to extract the virus’ genetic material from patient samples — the step before the test itself.”
Due to nonessential research on campus being temporarily suspended, Stevenson said he was able to collect testing supplies from labs across campuses and deliver them to IMMY.
“With the supplies and equipment we shared from OU Norman and the OU Health Sciences Center, (IMMY was) able to develop a successful protocol to extract the viral genetic material,” Stevenson said in the release.
According to the release, Stevenson said he thinks the donation was a “critical effort that will pay off in spades” due to Oklahoma’s standing behind the infection curve nationally and reagent kits being especially difficult to acquire.
But Stevenson said he doesn’t think utilizing university donations is sustainable for long-term testing.
“This new approach still relies on components of commercially-available kits that are back-ordered for the foreseeable future,” Stevenson said in the release.
Stevenson, along with graduate students Emily Junkins and James Floyd, decided to research alternative methods for testing, according to the release. Stevenson said they are researching methods to allow diagnosticians at IMMY to use raw materials more widely available, allowing the company to bypass shortages of testing kits.
Stevenson said he hopes to make the new testing protocol available to be shared widely, allowing any laboratory that needs it to have access.
“I am very proud of how the OU community has come together to lend a hand,” Stevenson said in the release. “My graduate students and I are thankful that we can contribute in any way … This (kind of research) is what we do and it is nice to be able to apply it here.”
