OU reschedules 2020 graduation ceremonies, cites heat-related health risks

OU announced Tuesday morning it is moving its 2020 in-person graduation ceremonies to May 2021.
In a press release, the university said while it announced its intention to hold August graduation ceremonies after postponing spring commencement, the “extreme summer temperatures” and duration of the event “would have increased heat-related health risks for graduates and their guests.” OU administration had planned to hold the ceremony in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium with universal masking and “added safety measures.”
“After much deliberation, it has become clear that even though the event could be conducted safely if it were held outdoors, hosting such an event in August would simply not be an experience worthy of our graduates and those they love,” OU President Joseph Harroz said in the release. “The postponement of our in-person May commencement was already one of the most difficult decisions we have had to make, and postponing it further is even harder. But to host an outdoor event during the hottest time of the year with mask requirements in place would be unfair to many, especially family members who would have to endure a lengthy ceremony in the summer heat.”
According to the release, the administration considered a shorter ceremony but decided against it, citing the issue of having to eliminate reading graduates’ names and graduates walking across the stage.
Harroz said in the release in order to have the “celebratory hallmarks of a traditional graduation,” the university will hold graduation ceremonies for the classes of 2020 and 2021 in the May 2021 ceremony.
“Our reasoning for this is simple: The class of 2020 and their loved ones deserve nothing short of the traditional OU Commencement experience,” Harroz said in the release.
Norman Mayor Breea Clark tweeted Tuesday morning in support of OU’s decision, citing 58 new COVID-19 cases in Norman.
With 58 new cases in Norman today, our highest EVER, I am grateful that our partners at @UofOklahoma made this important call to reschedule. What these graduates accomplished is worth celebrating, but let's do it when it is safer to do so. #covid19 https://t.co/u3iq6Gz00v— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) July 14, 2020
According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, Oklahoma’s new COVID-19 cases continue to climb to record-breaking numbers. Tuesday, the department reported an all-time high of 993 new statewide cases and a 7-day rolling average of 645 new cases, as well as record-setting numbers for Cleveland County — 100 new cases.
OU Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said in the release he trusted the university’s ability to mitigate the spread of the virus had the event moved forward as planned.
“Although the university has decided to move its August graduation ceremonies, I’m confident that because of the many health precautions that had been planned with respect to COVID-19, the event would have been conducted in an environment where the risk of spreading the virus would have been minimal,” Bratzler said in the release.
According to the release, OU will continue to update community members with details of the May 2021 ceremony.
