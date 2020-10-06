OU releases student, instructor survey results on online or in person preference, spring break or extended winter break

OU released the results of its student survey concerning online or in-person classes Tuesday afternoon, as well as results from its instructor survey about skipping spring break and delaying the start of classes in January.
In the student survey, students were asked which of the following options they preferred for their spring class schedules: all classes in-person, a few classes online and most classes in-person, most classes online and a few classes in person, or all classes online.
In an email from interim Provost and Senior Vice President Jill Irvine, undergraduate students responded that 22 percent preferred all-online, 19 percent preferred mostly online, 35 percent preferred all in-person and 25 percent preferred mostly in-person. According to the email, graduate students responded with a stronger preference for online classes, with 46 percent preferring all-online, 16 percent preferring mostly online, 23 percent preferring all in-person and 15 percent preferring mostly in-person.
Overall, 60 percent of undergraduate students preferred mostly or all in-person and 41 percent preferred mostly or all online. Sixty-two percent of graduate students preferred mostly or all online classes and 38 percent preferred mostly or all in-person. A total of 3,311 students completed the survey.
In the fall survey taken in July, 47 percent of students preferred mostly or all online classes, and 53 percent of students preferred mostly or all in-person classes. There was no separation between graduate and undergraduate results in the fall announcement.
“In order to respond to these preferences and provide students with the best possible learning experience within the current health and safety guidelines,” Irvine said in the email, “please work with your chairs to find the optimal mode of course delivery that maintains the in-person experience, particularly for lower-level courses and those with an experiential learning focus.”
The email also announced the results of the instructor survey, in which instructors were asked which of the following scenarios they would prefer — retaining the current academic schedule beginning Jan. 19 and including spring break, or beginning the semester Jan. 25 and skipping spring break.
Of the 1,496 instructors who replied, 52.4 percent opted to skip spring break and start the spring semester later, 35.7 percent preferred retaining the current schedule and 11.8 percent said they were not sure or had no preference.
In a Tuesday email, OU President Joseph Harroz announced the university would opt to start the spring semester later and skip spring break in order to “maximize (the university’s) ability to continue to provide in-person education and that minimize the health risks to (its) community.”
In Irvine’s email, she added that the delay of beginning the spring semester can “allow greater time for quarantining after winter break travel and prior to the beginning of class.”
