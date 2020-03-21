You are the owner of this article.
OU releases online coronavirus screening form for domestic, international travel

  • Updated
Coronavirus COVID-19
Photo illustration by Carly Orewiler/The Daily

OU announced updated travel guidelines requiring all OU employees, students, residents and "mission-critical campus visitors/vendors" returning from international or domestic travel to complete an online screening before returning to campus.

According to an email sent to the university community, the online screening form is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19. The email asks anyone who has traveled outside the state of Oklahoma in the last 14 days to complete the screening form.

"A medical professional will be in contact with you, typically within 24 hours following your screening submission," the email said. "Based on a medical professional’s review of your information against criteria developed by public health and infectious disease experts, you may be directed to observe a self-isolation period."

The email also notes campus is closed to visitors and vendors not critical to the "university's core missions."

The Norman campus was closed last week and classes have been moved online for the rest of the semester in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Two OU community members have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The safety of our community and our fellow citizens is our first obligation," the email said. "This new screening requirement is an important effort we can implement to stop the spread of COVID-19."

