You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU releases list of campus resources for extended winter break

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Empty courtyard

The empty courtyard of the Oklahoma Memorial Union on the first day of online classes after Spring Break on March 23.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

OU released Monday a list of campus resources that will be open throughout the extended winter break for students remaining in Norman.

The list of resources and programs available was provided by the Division of Student Affairs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, International Student Services, University Operations and the Graduate College, according to an email sent by OU.

The email provided this list in separate categories.

Academic Resources

Action tutoring (drop-in and appointments available), Bizzell Memorial Library (list of hours found here), University College Academic Support for first-year students and the Writing Center will be available over the break.

Counseling 

Counselors and psychiatrists will be holding online appointments throughout the break through Therapy Assistance Online and an array of crisis services

Facilities

The Oklahoma Memorial Union will be open, along with the student post office, Union post office, on-campus printing and other departmental buildings found on the department's website.

Fitness

OU Fitness and Recreation will keep the Sarkeys Fitness Center open throughout the break, except for Dec. 24 - Jan. 3. There will be fitness events held virtually during the break as well.

Food Services

Campus dining will be open with limited hours and locations during the break. The list of restaurants and hours are available on OU Housing and Food’s website.

Health Services

Appointments and telehealth will be held during the break. To schedule an appointment, call OU Health Service at (405) 325-4441.

International Student Resources

International Student Services will be holding in-person office hours to assist students with documents. There will also be online advising appointments for international students.

Student Support Services

Career Services, the Gender + Equality Center, OU Advocates, Student Legal Services and Student Life will all be open during the break for virtual appointments and in-person hours of operation. 

Transportation

Cleveland Area Rapid Transit will be offering students transportation through bike, scooter and car sharing programs and buses across Norman. 

Saferide will also be operating every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments