OU releases list of campus resources for extended winter break

OU released Monday a list of campus resources that will be open throughout the extended winter break for students remaining in Norman.
The list of resources and programs available was provided by the Division of Student Affairs, the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, International Student Services, University Operations and the Graduate College, according to an email sent by OU.
The email provided this list in separate categories.
Academic Resources
Action tutoring (drop-in and appointments available), Bizzell Memorial Library (list of hours found here), University College Academic Support for first-year students and the Writing Center will be available over the break.
Counseling
Counselors and psychiatrists will be holding online appointments throughout the break through Therapy Assistance Online and an array of crisis services.
Facilities
The Oklahoma Memorial Union will be open, along with the student post office, Union post office, on-campus printing and other departmental buildings found on the department's website.
Fitness
OU Fitness and Recreation will keep the Sarkeys Fitness Center open throughout the break, except for Dec. 24 - Jan. 3. There will be fitness events held virtually during the break as well.
Food Services
Campus dining will be open with limited hours and locations during the break. The list of restaurants and hours are available on OU Housing and Food’s website.
Health Services
Appointments and telehealth will be held during the break. To schedule an appointment, call OU Health Service at (405) 325-4441.
International Student Resources
International Student Services will be holding in-person office hours to assist students with documents. There will also be online advising appointments for international students.
Student Support Services
Career Services, the Gender + Equality Center, OU Advocates, Student Legal Services and Student Life will all be open during the break for virtual appointments and in-person hours of operation.
Transportation
Cleveland Area Rapid Transit will be offering students transportation through bike, scooter and car sharing programs and buses across Norman.
Saferide will also be operating every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.