OU Public and Community Health program prepares students for health professions outside of medical school

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect education and jobs, faculty members in one OU health program are confident that their students will be adequately prepared to enter an important workforce.
The Public and Community Health undergraduate program within the College of Arts and Sciences focuses on giving students a better understanding of the field of public health, while educating them on “preventing disease and injury, promoting healthy behaviors and serving the population,” said Jennifer Ross, coordinator of the program.
“There has been, and always will be, demand for public health and public health-trained professionals,” said Natalie Dickson, Public and Community Health program adviser. “However, a lot of people don’t know a lot about the importance of public (and) community health until we see an emergency like COVID-19.”
Students in the program may be more prepared during the COVID-19 outbreak than others, Ross said.
“The students have a decent understanding of public health concepts like isolation and surveillance,” Ross said. “They understand the stakes without being panicked. We had multiple discussions in my classes about the developing situation, and they know where to find good information and how to assess information about the pandemic.”
The Public and Community Health program, which began offering courses in fall 2018, now includes three bachelor's degree programs: a Bachelor of Science in community health, a Bachelor of Arts in community health and a Bachelor of Public Health offered jointly with OU's Hudson College of Public Health, Ross said. The program also offers a minor in public and community health.
The program differs from other health profession studies because the courses are focused on access to health care, substance abuse, workplace injury, infectious disease outbreaks and keeping a population healthy, Ross said, which relieves pressure from patient-focused professions.
The Public and Community Health program offers an alternative degree path for individuals who want to help people but don’t want to pursue nursing or medical school, Dickson said.
The courses in the program are designed based on what employers look for, but they also prepare students to pursue a specialized master’s degree, said Gary Raskob, dean of the Hudson College of Public Health at the OU Health Sciences Center.
Students who wish to enter the workforce after earning a bachelor’s degree can receive a four-year degree in the Public and Community Health program, which prepares them for a state or local health department, Raskob said, or students can choose to pursue a master’s degree through the Health Sciences Center.
Examples of entry-level jobs that don’t require a master’s degree are programs made for low-income women and children, for food assistance, for educational programs within health departments and for outreach to the community, Raskob said.
There are also staff positions in rural county health departments that focus on immunization assistance, working on food and security issues in the community, screening and education on healthy lifestyles, Raskob said.
People become aware of the importance of a strong state and national public health infrastructure and the need for public health education during pandemics like COVID-19, Raskob said, through the apparent need for adequate staff and space to do necessary work.
“Once we get to the other side of this COVID-19 and have more time, there will be discussion about lessons learned, and it's very clear that one of those lessons will be the need for a robust capacity of people in the health department who have a basic understanding of public health, and who are well trained in public health preparedness and emergency response,” Raskob said.
