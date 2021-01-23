OU professor, Norman lawmaker back modernization of Oklahoma Open Meeting Act

The bench-dotted lawn between Gaylord and Gould halls is an uncommon location for Oklahoma’s public bodies to conduct business — but a pandemic and what some call an antiquated law briefly changed that.
OU economics professor Cynthia Rogers — a member of the Oklahoma Incentive Evaluation Committee — participated in a committee meeting in the South Oval’s open air, largely owing to concerns over COVID-19 protocols in the physical meeting location. Rogers said the room was small, and masking among committee members was inconsistent.
“I don't see that as safe or smart, so I’m not going to go to a meeting if I wasn't sure,” Rogers said. “I also don't want to show up and be the person that's being difficult, like ‘I’m leaving because you're not (masking).’”
Rogers was ultimately permitted to attend the meeting virtually, but the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act’s teleconferencing restrictions meant she had to provide public notice of her attendance through teleconference, the public location she would be attending from, as well as the site’s address and telephone number.
“I get that meetings have to be in public and viewed by the public, but I guess we need to really think about what that means in modern days,” Rogers said. “If we're recording all the conversation that's happening, that's better, right?”
With the first session of Oklahoma’s 58th legislature set to convene Feb. 1, lawmakers are already backing bills to modernize the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act and allow public bodies to hold meetings through teleconferencing.
The November 2020 expiration of exceptions to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, which Gov. Kevin Stitt first permitted in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, left some members of public bodies — like Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) and Norman Mayor Breea Clark — calling for Stitt to back a special session to reconvene the state congress and extend the exceptions.
While the legislature did not reconvene in 2020, Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore, Sen. Greg Treat (R-OKC), has filed legislation to “fast-track” modernization of the Oklahoma Open Meetings Act in the upcoming legislative session. Senate Bill 1031 will restore the previous exceptions to the Open Meeting Act Stitt implemented in March 2020 if passed, while SB 1032 seeks to more permanently modify the act to allow teleconferencing.
Among changes proposed in SB 1032 is the requirement that any public body with a website and “(utilizing) a high-speed internet connection” must live stream its meetings and post the video online.
“Through the midst of the pandemic, a lot of our lives transitioned online. Meetings of government entities at all levels were among them. This move fostered more openness and transparency of how government business is conducted by giving more people access to virtually attend meetings of government bodies at all levels,” Treat wrote in an email to The Daily. “For me personally, I was able to watch the school board meetings of the district my kids attend. I wasn’t able to do that before, like many working parents. In an online world, it makes sense to provide more online access to all levels of government public meetings.”
Treat also held an interim study in September 2020 to consider permanent modernizations of the Open Meetings Act, during which he wrote concerns arose that some officials may try to escape the public eye by holding online meetings.
“Being an elected official at any level comes with responsibility and often means making a tough choice. Some are concerned that some public officials may try to avoid scrutiny by moving business online,” Treat wrote. “Any changes to the Open Meeting Act must balance the need to maintain public scrutiny of how public business is conducted while providing more access and transparency by allowing meetings to be conducted or put online.”
Virgin said while she hasn’t heard of any lawmakers in opposition to updating the act — and it was something “most legislators” were in support of — potential causes for concern might lie in the budget and a technological learning curve.
“I can imagine that public bodies, while they want to have that flexibility now, there may be some potential costs associated with virtual meetings in the future they probably don't have built into their budgets right now,” Virgin said. “The technology is of course challenging, but I think that bodies have largely been able to figure that out.”
Virgin said one upside of the pandemic forcing public bodies online was the increased accessibility. It also allows media outlets without the manpower to effectively cover meetings held at conflicting times and physical locations to report on more aspects of local government.
“Another aspect that I've been thinking about a lot is that with a lot of media outlets not having the staff that they used to have, some of these public bodies aren't covered very well,” Virgin said. “The public who might want to know what's going on at these meetings would be relying on the media to cover them.”
While there may be issues to overcome regarding those with hearing problems and access to information following the meeting, Virgin said, implementing closed captioning and transcripts alongside recordings would help maintain freedom of information.
“Previously, the assumption was a meeting has to be in person in order for them to be open and transparent,” Virgin said. “We (now) know that that's not true.”
