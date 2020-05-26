OU President Joseph Harroz announces flat tuition, mandatory fees for third straight year for Norman campus

OU President Joseph Harroz announced in a Tuesday afternoon email that for the third straight year, there will be no tuition or mandatory fee increases for Norman campus programs, and no online fees will apply for classes moved online due to COVID-19.
The letter didn't specify whether tuition or mandatory fees would increase for OU's Tulsa or Health Sciences Center campuses.
“We understand the importance of our role as an outstanding public university to provide academic excellence while remaining affordable and accessible,” Harroz said in the email. “We are committed to our purpose and our decisions are based upon it. Even in the wake of transitioning to online learning this spring — which increased our instructional costs — we were able to control the financial impact, not passing on any additional burden to our students.”
Harroz said in a report during the OU Board of Regents’ May 8 meeting that OU’s Norman campus lost $4.2 million for FY 2020.
Harroz said university administrators were able to keep tuition and mandatory fees flat while giving “appropriate refunds” for OU Housing and Food costs and allocating resources toward student support through Sooners Helping Sooners.
“While I trust the news that we are again holding tuition and fees flat for the coming year comes as a welcome piece of information, I also understand the financial needs many of our students continue to have,” Harroz said in the email.
Harroz said he encourages students to make virtual appointments with the Student Financial Center as they plan for the fall semester and apply for CARES Act Emergency Financial Assistance. He also said OU’s counseling center remains open, and students can receive its services over the phone or through Zoom.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a range of uncertainty to us all, particularly financially, and we know you and your families are not immune to its effects,” Harroz said in the email. “It’s through these steps that we hope we are able to provide some clarity as it relates to your OU education.”
