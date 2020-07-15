OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost Jill Irvine call reversal of recent ICE decision 'a victory'

OU President Joseph Harroz and Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine addressed the reversal of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s policy regarding international students in a Wednesday email.
The ICE policy prohibited international students from remaining in the U.S. if their classes were to move entirely online. The reversal of this decision was announced Tuesday afternoon in response to the lawsuit filed by Harvard and MIT that OU and 180 other universities filed an amicus brief in support of, according to the email.
"We are pleased that what was an unnecessary and harmful burden for our international students in these already challenging times has been reversed," Harroz and Irvine’s email said.
According to the email, although OU is committed to providing primarily in-person classes for the fall semester, the policy change is still important for the international students in OU's community.
"This change is a victory for both our university and American higher education as a whole," the email said.
OU's International Student Response Task Force will meet to discuss issues and help the university "to ensure a coherent and supportive response to the multi-faceted vulnerabilities faced by our international students during the pandemic," according to the email.
In an email to The Daily, David L. Boren College of International Studies Dean and International Student Response Task Force chair Scott Fritzen said the decision was crucial for the international community.
"This act serves as a first step in the important work that lies ahead for us as we continue to advocate for our international students," Fritzen said in the email.
In the wake of ICE reversing its decision, Fritzen said in the email the task force is still aware of and dealing with the concerns of international students during this time.
"The International Student Response Task Force will continue to meet regularly to coordinate services for, and communications with international students and will be engaging with a new Student Advisory Group in the process," Fritzen said in the email.
The task force plans to make regular announcements about issues that arise in the future, and Fritzen said international students are encouraged to reach out to International Student Services at any time.
Moving forward, the Office of the President said in the email the university will work to protect the international student community.
"We will continue to fight for our international students whenever their status as deeply valued and indispensable members of our community is threatened," Harroz and Irvine said in the email.
