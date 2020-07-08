You are the owner of this article.
OU President Joseph Harroz and Interim Provost Jill Irvine announce task force in response to recent ICE decision

Joe Harroz

Interim OU President Joseph Harroz talks to a reporter in the provost conference room at Evans Hall Dec. 11.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

OU President Joe Harroz and Interim Senior Vice President and Provost Jill Irvine expressed dissatisfaction with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s latest decision, announcing the creation of a taskforce advocating for international students. 

In a Wednesday night email, Harroz and Irvine said ICE’s decision — which would require international students in the U.S. to return to their home countries if their university moves to fully online learning — “adds greatly to the anxieties and uncertainties the international student community faces.” They said while COVID-19 has brought countless challenges to everyone, international students have been affected disproportionately. 

Harroz and Irvine said in the email ICE has issued a guidance statement and FAQs, but hadn’t published a formal legal rule as of Wednesday afternoon. Nevertheless, according to the email, administrators are meeting with state, federal and campus partners to seek a change in the rule, while also assessing possible impacts on OU if the rule goes into effect. 

University employees across the David L. Boren College of International Studies, Office of Governmental Affairs and Division of Academic Affairs are “working quickly” to engage with state and national lawmakers, organize advocacy efforts for international students and communicate the “tremendous, detrimental impact this new guidance would have not only on our students, but on our institution at large,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email. They also said Irvine will create a task force chaired by College of International Studies Dean Scott Fritzen. 

The task force will “meet frequently” to assess the situation and tangible steps the university is taking to “support and aggressively advocate for our international students,” according to the email. Members of the task force will engage with student representatives to help focus their efforts at all stages, and meet “actively” with both affected groups and the community at large. 

“Let there be no mistake: like many other institutions across higher education, we at OU share the view of the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities that the proposed changes are incredibly unfair, harmful, and unworkable,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email. “We urge a reconsideration in the name of public health, equity and the ideals of global engagement on which our great public universities are founded.” 

While it seems OU’s decision to provide in-person classes will mitigate the effects of ICE’s announcement, according to the email, there are still “many details and scenarios” that need “detailed examination and contingency planning.” If classes move fully online at any point mid-semester, according to ICE guidelines, international students taking online classes must either transfer to an institution where in-person courses are offered or they must depart the U.S.

Many OU community members and student groups have been vocally against ICE’s guidance, including the OU History Club and Student Government Association President Justin Norris.  

“We are heartened, but not surprised, that so many constituencies from across OU have expressed widespread support for our international students in the last few days. At OU, this is not an international student problem,” Harroz and Irvine said in the email. “This is everyone’s problem. For 130 years, OU has been a place where our students have thrived and succeeded. It is our obligation, like generations before us, to uphold these values. We are the OU family, and together, we will emerge stronger beyond the pandemic, complete with our remarkable international student community.”

Ari Fife is the OU Daily summer editor-in-chief and a sophomore journalism major minoring in international studies and political science. Previously, she served as a senior news reporter and was an SGA beat reporter.

