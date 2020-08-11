OU parents remain optimistic for university's COVID-19 preparations amid move-in

Students returned to OU’s campus Tuesday to move into on-campus residences. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many parents felt confident in the university’s preparations to keep students safe during the fall semester.
Bill Shealy arrived in Norman early Tuesday morning, making the drive from Bixby, Oklahoma to help move his daughter into Dunham Residential College. He said he was impressed with the university’s sanitation and pleased to see most people on campus adhering to the university masking policy.
“So far, so good. I’ve used the facilities here and the building sparkled, I’ve walked around and it seems like a lot of folks are doing what we’re doing, wearing masks,” Shealy said. “I’m happy with everything so far. I have to say though my daughter’s probably a little bit more nervous about it with the pandemic than I am, her mother’s also nervous, but I’m a little less nervous.”
Kenneth and Stacy Uzick, Dallas residents whose son will be a freshman this fall, also praised the university’s plan to hold blended virtual and in-person classes.
“I think that OU’s done a great job so far, we’re pretty happy. I think they’ve done great in the way that they’ve approached it opening up and having both live and virtual,” Kenneth said. “We’re excited for our freshman and to see how it goes.”
Each parent noted that despite these preparations, they expect COVID-19 cases will inevitably appear in the dorms’ tight quarters.
“On some level I do think there’ll be a little bit of a petri dish going on,” Stacy said, “It's not really a matter of if, but when. But all-in-all I think they’ve done a good job.”
Kenneth said as a physician, he feels the university’s containment efforts are the most important aspect to keeping students on campus for the fall semester.
‘It’s everywhere, no matter where you are. Our younger son, he’s going to be a junior in high school, it’s the same thing. I’m a physician, and in my mind no matter what, when you open up you’re going to see spikes. It’s not the spike, it’s how you handle the spike,” Kenneth said. “It is what it is, you’ve got to take the good with the bad, you’ve got to take the swings as they go.”
Another parent from Dallas, Robin Skrine, said she disagreed with the timing of the move-in.
“I don’t completely agree with everything, but at the same time I feel under the circumstances they’re doing the best they can with the information they have,” Skrine said. “I guess my biggest quandary would be why are students moving in two weeks before school starts?’So, we’re in the middle of a pandemic, we have no mobility — they can’t go hang out, what are they going to do for the next two weeks?”
Skrine added that although the university intends to keep students on campus for the entirety of the fall semester, the movement of thousands of students will make doing it safely nearly impossible.
“I just don’t think it will be (a full semester) because you’ve got other elements. They can control what they can control on campus, but they’ve got students that live off campus and you cannot police the comings and goings of students,” Skrine said. “(OU’s masking policy) clearly is impactful, but we’ll have to see how the students adhere to it and how much they do as far as restricting their activity and social distancing.”
Prior to the academic year, Skrine said she explored enrolling her daughter in Texas school due to the possibility that schools are forced to move online-only by a COVID-19 case spike, but the scholarships OU offered meant the cost to stay in-state was roughly the same.
Another cause for concern, Skrine said, is the university’s plan to deal with students who test positive for COVID-19.
“They’ve said their options as far as if your child gets COVID are ‘We’ll quarantine them somewhere for two weeks,’ but I’m a parent,” Skrin said. “Although my daughter says this isn’t something to be, I’m a tiger mom and I’m going to come get my kid.”
Camille Teale, a resident of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, said she felt as comfortable with her daughter being at OU as anywhere else in the midst of the pandemic.
“I appreciate that there was a COVID test before they entered. My daughter was a little bit nervous about ‘what if it comes back positive,’ I said then you deal with it. You’re going to have to learn to be resilient and adapt,” Teale said. “It gave us more assurance that everyone’s taking this test so we’re doing everything we can. The campus is a small town in and of itself, and it’s as safe for her to be here as anywhere.”
Shealy also acknowledged the possibility of moving his student out if the university shifts to exclusively virtual learning, but said it wouldn’t be as much an inconvenience to him as an Oklahoma resident as it may be for students who are staying on campus from states across the country.
“I think that that’s a definite possibility, but if it happens, it happens,” Shealy said. “I’m from Bixby, the Tulsa area, so that part of it’s no problem at all. If I lived in California or what have you, it might be a different story.”
Teale said she hopes the university will take the necessary steps to keep first-year students on campus for as long as safely possible, particularly since she is paying full cost for a four-year institution when cheaper options exist closer to home.
“Some of my other friends are considering taking a gap year because we don’t have a housing scholarship or meal plan scholarship, to pay for something if it’s going to all be done virtually would be a little bit frustrating,” Teale said. “I hope that they can find a way to keep them on campus, especially because we’re investing in this campus instead of staying home or doing an online community college, because she wants to be here and we want her here.”
